Dreamies Christmas Stocking Cat Treats 150G

Complementary pet food for adult cats and kittens over 8 weeks old.

Share the love with the purr-fect Christmas presents for cats, Dreamies Christmas Cat Stocking Treats includes 5 packs of 30g crunchy cat treats in the dreamiest flavours. Find the ideal cat Christmas treats with 2x Chicken cat treats and one each of Cheese cat treats, Salmon and Beef cat treats; ready for cat lovers to hang on the tree. Cat christmas treats are only two calories per treat. Dare to shake the bag and experience the joy of these irresistible treats for cats. Cats simply can't resist the great mouth-watering taste of Dreamies™ cat treats for Christmas. The outer cat treat gift box packaging is 100% recyclable, however the flow-wrap packaging inside is not recyclable yet, but we are working on it.

The Dreamies for cats brand believes life with a cat should be fun-filled. We love their individual personalities and independence, so rewarding your cat with Dreamies cat treats is a great way to bring out their fun-loving side. The blend of a dual texture cat treat and irresistible flavour means your cats will do anything for them

FSC - FSC® Mix, Packaging / Supporting responsible forestry, FSC® C041494, www.fsc.org

Dreamies™ cat treats are deliciously crunchy on the outside and soft on the inside

Pack size: 150G

Net Contents

5 x 30g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Feeding instructions: For adult cats, feed up to 20 pieces per day. For kittens, feed up to 6 pieces per day. Please reduce main meal accordingly. Fresh drinking water should always be available.