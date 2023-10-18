We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Dreamies Christmas Stocking Cat Treats 150G

£3.50

£23.33/kg

Complementary pet food for adult cats and kittens over 8 weeks old.
Share the love with the purr-fect Christmas presents for cats, Dreamies Christmas Cat Stocking Treats includes 5 packs of 30g crunchy cat treats in the dreamiest flavours. Find the ideal cat Christmas treats with 2x Chicken cat treats and one each of Cheese cat treats, Salmon and Beef cat treats; ready for cat lovers to hang on the tree.Cat christmas treats are only two calories per treat.Dare to shake the bag and experience the joy of these irresistible treats for cats.Cats simply can't resist the great mouth-watering taste of Dreamies™ cat treats for Christmas.The outer cat treat gift box packaging is 100% recyclable, however the flow-wrap packaging inside is not recyclable yet, but we are working on it.
The Dreamies for cats brand believes life with a cat should be fun-filled. We love their individual personalities and independence, so rewarding your cat with Dreamies cat treats is a great way to bring out their fun-loving side. The blend of a dual texture cat treat and irresistible flavour means your cats will do anything for them
FSC - FSC® Mix, Packaging / Supporting responsible forestry, FSC® C041494, www.fsc.org
Dreamies™ cat treats are deliciously crunchy on the outside and soft on the inside
Pack size: 150G

Net Contents

5 x 30g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Feeding instructions: For adult cats, feed up to 20 pieces per day. For kittens, feed up to 6 pieces per day. Please reduce main meal accordingly.Fresh drinking water should always be available.

Dreamies™ cat treats are deliciously crunchy on the outside and soft on the inside
2 x with Chicken 30g ℮1 x with Cheese 30 g ℮1 x with Beef 30 g ℮1 x with Salmon Flavour 30 g ℮

Ingredients

Cereals, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin, Oils and Fats, Meat and Animal Derivatives (including Beef 4%), Minerals, Vegetable Protein Extracts

Storage

Store in a cool and dry place. Once opened, keep tightly sealed and consume within 4 weeks.Best before date, batch number, factory identification number: see back of pack.

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAnalytical constituents (%):
Protein:22.0
Fat content:22.0
Inorganic matter:9.0
Crude fibre:2.0
Energy:408 kcal/100 g
Vitamin A:1293 IU
Vitamin B₁:9.9 mg
Vitamin B₂:16.9 mg
Vitamin B₆:4.4 mg
Vitamin D₃:143 IU
Vitamin E:115 mg
Copper (Copper(II) sulphate pentahydrate):6.8 mg
Iodine (Potassium iodide):1.7 mg
Manganese (Manganous sulphate, monohydrate):14.1 mg
Zinc (Zinc sulphate, monohydrate):70.5 mg
Additives per kg:-
Antioxidants and Colourants;-
Nutritional additives:-

