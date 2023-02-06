We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 
Clubcard Price

Pampers Baby Dry Nappy Pant Size 8 43 Nappies Jumbo Pack

4.6(1444)Write a review
image 1 of Pampers Baby Dry Nappy Pant Size 8 43 Nappies Jumbo Pack
£14.50
£0.34/each

Product Description

  • Pampers Baby Dry Nappy Pant Size 8 43 Nappies Jumbo Pack
  • When your baby starts to wriggle during changing time, Pampers Baby-Dry Nappy Pants are easy to change: with their flexible all-around waistband it’s just one pull to put on. Tear the sides for easy removal, roll up and secure with the tape for easy disposal.Pampers Baby-Dry Nappy Pants have a perfect 360° Fit to help prevent gaps and leaks. It is made of (1) flexible all-around waistband that adapts to your baby’s tummy, (2) super absorbent core that absorbs wetness instantly and (3) their double leg cuffs that help prevent leaks around the legs. Just like you, Pampers put your baby’s safety first: Pampers Baby-dry Pants are dermatologically tested and contain 0% EU perfume allergens (as regulated in the EU Cosmetics Regulation No 1223/2009). They are approved by the dermatologists of the Skin Health Alliance and tested and certified according to Standard 100 by Oekotex. Want to know more about the components ? Visit pampers.co.uk. Use with Pampers Baby Wipes.
  • 360° Fit: Adapts to your baby’s tummy to help prevent gaps and leaks
  • Easy nappy changes: Simply pull up to put on
  • Easy off: Tear the sides to take off. Roll and secure with the tape to dispose
  • Super powerful core - Absorbs liquid instantly for up to 12h of all-around leakage protection
  • Double leg cuffs that help prevent leaks around the legs
  • Cool designs show you front and back
  • Tested and certified according to Standard 100 by Oekotex

Information

Ingredients

Petrolatum, Stearyl Alcohol, Paraffinum Liquidum, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Extract

Produce of

Poland

Preparation and Usage

  • N/A

Warnings

  • To avoid danger of suffocation and/or strangulation, keep all packaging material away from babies and children.

Return to

  • Procter & Gamble UKWeybridgeSurreyKT13 0XPUnited Kingdom

Safety information

To avoid danger of suffocation and/or strangulation, keep all packaging material away from babies and children.

View all Size 7 & 8 Nappies & Pants

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

1444 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Amazing sizes

5 stars

A PAMPERS Customer

We use the size 8 for our 9yr old son who has additional needs. They keep him dry day and night just wish they went bigger than a size 8 as he will grow out these soon

Good value and fun styles

5 stars

A PAMPERS Customer

I used Pampers on both of my children and now use them on my grandchild I wish they had the panty design back my children were little so much easier and great for potty training.

Leak

1 stars

A PAMPERS Customer

I am currently trying the pants and today was out having lunch and to my embarrassment my son had a poo which went all up his back and into his baby grow. U could see it throigh,I was so embarrassing. Definitely don't work for poonamis

Happy grandparents

5 stars

A PAMPERS Customer

Used to use supermarket brand nappies on my grandchildren. Tried Pampers Baby-Dry nappy pants. What a life changer. No more overnight nappy changes. No wet baby grows or sleeping bags. No more wet sheets. Would definitely recommend.

Great product and service

5 stars

Product is amazing and I just wanted to say thank you to the delivery driver, they saw that we had bought nappies and because it was late they didn’t want to knock and wake the kids, excellent service

Good to hear to find size 8 as my daughter is too

5 stars

Good to hear to find size 8 as my daughter is too fat and always wear tight and got hurt on waist. Hope she can feel easy to practice potty training with ease to take off…

Best nappy pants

5 stars

A PAMPERS Customer

These nappy pants are amazing! They last all night without a change needed, they are so easy to put on, the animals on the nappy's makes nappy change so much more fun !!

Absorbency is shocking

1 stars

A PAMPERS Customer

I've used pampers for years, I'm a member of the Pampers Club and I always recommend the brand but not anymore. As my son isn't fully toilet trained at night we still rely on the nappy pants for any accidents. 3 nights in a row my son has woken up with his bed completely saturated... Pampers have changed their nappy pants to poomani and leak proof and I've had nothing but issues and I'm now stuck with 40 plus nappies I''m dubious to use for fear he'll be wet through again. Really not happy pampers!

Pampers pants

5 stars

A PAMPERS Customer

I never change pampers because it's helping me, and help my baby to stay dry all day and night. I highly recommend it.

Great pull ups but cannot find size 8 anywhere

4 stars

A PAMPERS Customer

We love pampers pull ups, but cannot find any size 8's anywhere. They're also mega expensive!

1-10 of 1444 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Empty Basket

Products you add to your basket will appear here