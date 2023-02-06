Pampers Baby Dry Nappy Pant Size 8 43 Nappies Jumbo Pack

Amazing sizes
A PAMPERS Customer
We use the size 8 for our 9yr old son who has additional needs. They keep him dry day and night just wish they went bigger than a size 8 as he will grow out these soon
Good value and fun styles
A PAMPERS Customer
I used Pampers on both of my children and now use them on my grandchild I wish they had the panty design back my children were little so much easier and great for potty training.
Leak
A PAMPERS Customer
I am currently trying the pants and today was out having lunch and to my embarrassment my son had a poo which went all up his back and into his baby grow. U could see it throigh,I was so embarrassing. Definitely don't work for poonamis
Happy grandparents
A PAMPERS Customer
Used to use supermarket brand nappies on my grandchildren. Tried Pampers Baby-Dry nappy pants. What a life changer. No more overnight nappy changes. No wet baby grows or sleeping bags. No more wet sheets. Would definitely recommend.
Great product and service
Product is amazing and I just wanted to say thank you to the delivery driver, they saw that we had bought nappies and because it was late they didn’t want to knock and wake the kids, excellent service
Good to hear to find size 8 as my daughter is too
Good to hear to find size 8 as my daughter is too fat and always wear tight and got hurt on waist. Hope she can feel easy to practice potty training with ease to take off…
Best nappy pants
A PAMPERS Customer
These nappy pants are amazing! They last all night without a change needed, they are so easy to put on, the animals on the nappy's makes nappy change so much more fun !!
Absorbency is shocking
A PAMPERS Customer
I've used pampers for years, I'm a member of the Pampers Club and I always recommend the brand but not anymore. As my son isn't fully toilet trained at night we still rely on the nappy pants for any accidents. 3 nights in a row my son has woken up with his bed completely saturated... Pampers have changed their nappy pants to poomani and leak proof and I've had nothing but issues and I'm now stuck with 40 plus nappies I''m dubious to use for fear he'll be wet through again. Really not happy pampers!
Pampers pants
A PAMPERS Customer
I never change pampers because it's helping me, and help my baby to stay dry all day and night. I highly recommend it.
Great pull ups but cannot find size 8 anywhere
A PAMPERS Customer
We love pampers pull ups, but cannot find any size 8's anywhere. They're also mega expensive!