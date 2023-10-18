Scrumbles Chicken With Salmon Dry Cat Food 750G

Scrumbles Ckn With Salmon Dry Cat Food 750g Good Food Shouldn't Cost the Earth! I mean what's the point! If we eat well at the expense of our precious planet, we won't be here for long. We take care to tread lightly with conscious decisions like manufacturing locally and choosing eco packaging. 1% of our sales are donated to environmental and social causes and this mono PE bag is 100% Recyclable uses up to 16% less fossil fuels, 26% less water use and 21% reduced greenhouse gas emissions vs other non recyclable bags. Beyond the Bowl We're committed to helping those who need us most and work closely with animal charities donating food and funds. Learn more at SCRUMBLES.COM 1% for the Planet We take care to tread gently on the planet, reducing our food miles by manufacturing locally and donating 1% of our turnover to environmental and social causes.

Gut Friendly Probiotics We've squeezed in 1 billion live bacteria to aid digestion, support the immune system and help form pickupable poops. Proper Ingredients Made with natural ingredients, our hypoallergenic recipes are free from common allergens like gluten, soy & dairy. We stand firmly against nonsense like added sugars, salts and artificial B.S Lots of Meat Cats are obligate carnivores and need animal protein to thrive. That's why we pack our recipes with highly digestible meat and avoid difficult to digest pea protein. Extra Goodies We've added cranberries believed to support a healthy urinary tract and optimal levels of omega 3 and 6 to support healthy skin and coat.

We've Declared War on Poos. In our search to solve our pets' tummy troubles, we found good health starts in the gut. we quit our jobs to create delicious recipes using natural, wholesome ingredients perfect for sensitive stomachs that get the wiggle of approval from our chief tasters Smudge & Boo.

Pack size: 750G

Ingredients

69% Chicken (33% Dehydrated Chicken, 26% Freshly Prepared Chicken*, 7% Chicken Fat*, 3% Chicken Stock), 21% Rice*, 4% Dehydrated Salmon*, 2.5% Dried Alfalfa*, 2% Salmon Oil*, Vitamins & Minerals, 0.4% Dried Cranberry*, 0.07% Dried Carrot*, 0.015% Yucca, Dried Spearmint, *Natural ingredients

Allergy Information

Made on a site which handles Grains

Net Contents

750g

Preparation and Usage