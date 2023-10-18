Simoniz Multi-Surface Interior Cleaner 500ml

Simoniz Multi-Surface Interior Cleaner will cut through dirt, grime and greasy marks on all hard interior surfaces fast. It removes dirt without leaving a sticky or greasy residue, so it’s perfect for inside your car on areas like the steering wheel and touch screen. You can also use it around the home and on glass surfaces.

At Simoniz, we’ve been making car cleaning products for over 100 years, and we’re all about shine. We make it easy for you to clean your car inside and out, with car wax, shampoo, dash cleaners and more.

Perfect for cleaning interior touch screens Use on all interior hard surfaces including glass Gives a fresh, clean fragrance Non smear, and leaves no sticky residue behind.

Pack size: 500ML

Preparation and Usage