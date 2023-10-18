We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Simoniz Multi-Surface Interior Cleaner 500ml

Simoniz Multi-Surface Interior Cleaner 500ml

Simoniz Multi-Surface Interior Cleaner 500ml
Simoniz Multi-Surface Interior Cleaner will cut through dirt, grime and greasy marks on all hard interior surfaces fast. It removes dirt without leaving a sticky or greasy residue, so it’s perfect for inside your car on areas like the steering wheel and touch screen. You can also use it around the home and on glass surfaces.
At Simoniz, we’ve been making car cleaning products for over 100 years, and we’re all about shine. We make it easy for you to clean your car inside and out, with car wax, shampoo, dash cleaners and more.
Perfect for cleaning interior touch screensUse on all interior hard surfaces including glassGives a fresh, clean fragranceNon smear, and leaves no sticky residue behind.
Preparation and Usage

DIRECTIONS:1 Spray onto surface to be cleaned. For difficult to reach areas, spray directly onto microfibre cloth.2 Wipe off with a dry clean cloth.GUIDANCE: NOT SUITABLE FOR USE ON FABRICS OR LEATHER. DO NOT ALLOW CLEANER TO DRY ON THE SURFACE. REAPPLY TO REMOVE STUBBORN MARKS.

