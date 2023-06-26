We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
image 1 of Les Hautevignes Sancerre 75Cl
image 1 of Les Hautevignes Sancerre 75Climage 2 of Les Hautevignes Sancerre 75Cl

Les Hautevignes Sancerre 75Cl

5(1)
Write a review

£15.00

£15.00/75cl

*Drinkaware.co.uk 18+ Excludes Wine Route, boxed/fortified wine, bottles under £5 in England and NI or £7 in Wales & bottles under 200ml. Minimum unit pricing applies in Wales. Max. 36 bottles. Excludes Express, Scotland & Whoosh. Ends 03/07/23

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Vegan
Vegetarian

Dry White Wine
This classic wine from the Loire Valley made from the Sauvignon Blanc grape grown on vineyards next to the Loire river with flavour and aromas of stone fruit along with citrus notes and fresh gooseberry.
Wine of FranceSuitable for vegans and vegetarians
Pack size: 75CL

Allergy Information

Contains Sulphites

Alcohol Type

Wine

Wine Colour

White

Grape Variety

Sauvignon Blanc

Wine Maker

Ch Mangeart

Produce of

Product of France

Producer

Cave des Vine Sancerre

Country

France

Net Contents

75cl

Preparation and Usage

This wine is best served chilled as an aperitif, with seafood or on its own.

Type of Closure

Natural Cork

View all White Wine

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here