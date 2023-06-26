Les Hautevignes Sancerre 75Cl

This classic wine from the Loire Valley made from the Sauvignon Blanc grape grown on vineyards next to the Loire river with flavour and aromas of stone fruit along with citrus notes and fresh gooseberry

Vinification Details

Sustainable viticulture with high density vines. Grapes are grown low to the ground to capture the energy of the Loire. Vinification is completed in stainless steel tanks to retain freshness with temperature controlled fermentation to ensure a crisp fresh wine

History

Sancerre AOC is produced in the renowned Loire valley primarily on the left bank of the river. This wine was one of the original wines in France to be given protected status in the 1930's

Regional Information