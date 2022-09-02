We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Tagine Paste 180G

2(2)Write a review
Tesco Tagine Paste 180G
£2.05
£1.14/100g

1/4 of a jar (45g)

Energy
293kJ
70kcal
4%of the reference intake
Fat
3.3g

medium

5%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.3g

low

2%of the reference intake
Sugars
6.3g

medium

7%of the reference intake
Salt
0.49g

medium

8%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 652kJ / 156kcal

Product Description

  • A spiced tomato paste with sultana and dried apricot.
  • Sweet and Fruity Made with onions, sultanas, dried apricots and mint, perfect for stews
  • Pack size: 180G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Tomato Purée, Lemon Juice from Concentrate, Onion, Rapeseed Oil, Sugar, Sultana (4.5%), Dried Apricot (4.5%), Dried Garlic, Ginger Purée, Cinnamon, Paprika, Coriander, Parsley, Salt, Red Chilli, Cumin, Mint, Dried Red Pepper, Chilli Powder, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Black Pepper, Modified Maize Starch.

Storage

Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 4 weeks. Store in a cool dry place.

Preparation and Usage

  • Lamb Tagine

    Cooking time: 3 hours and 3 minutes

    Method: Hob, Oven

    Ingredients: 15ml (1 tbsp) oil, 300g diced lamb, 1 jar of Tesco Tagine paste, 400g chopped tomatoes, 150ml water

    Method:

    1. Heat up the oil in a medium saucepan. Add the lamb and fry until sealed.

    2. Stir in the Tagine paste and fry for 3 minutes.

    4. Add the chopped tomatoes and water.

    5. Transfer to an oven-safe casserole dish and cook for 3 hours or until the lamb is cooked and tender.

    To Serve: Serve with cooked couscous and garnish with chopped coriander.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Jar. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

180g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/4 of a jar
Energy652kJ / 156kcal293kJ / 70kcal
Fat7.3g3.3g
Saturates0.6g0.3g
Carbohydrate17.4g7.8g
Sugars14.0g6.3g
Fibre5.1g2.3g
Protein2.6g1.2g
Salt1.08g0.49g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
View all Middle Eastern

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

2 Reviews

Average of 2 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

can we have a previous tesco tagine paste back!

1 stars

Previous tesco tagine paste was brilliant, this one tases like ground raisins

Nothing special. Sweet but not spicy enough.

3 stars

Nothing special. Sweet but not spicy enough.

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here