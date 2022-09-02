Tesco Tagine Paste 180G

can we have a previous tesco tagine paste back!
Previous tesco tagine paste was brilliant, this one tases like ground raisins
Typical values per 100g: Energy 652kJ / 156kcal
INGREDIENTS: Tomato Purée, Lemon Juice from Concentrate, Onion, Rapeseed Oil, Sugar, Sultana (4.5%), Dried Apricot (4.5%), Dried Garlic, Ginger Purée, Cinnamon, Paprika, Coriander, Parsley, Salt, Red Chilli, Cumin, Mint, Dried Red Pepper, Chilli Powder, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Black Pepper, Modified Maize Starch.
Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 4 weeks. Store in a cool dry place.
Lamb Tagine
Cooking time: 3 hours and 3 minutes
Method: Hob, Oven
Ingredients: 15ml (1 tbsp) oil, 300g diced lamb, 1 jar of Tesco Tagine paste, 400g chopped tomatoes, 150ml water
Method:
1. Heat up the oil in a medium saucepan. Add the lamb and fry until sealed.
2. Stir in the Tagine paste and fry for 3 minutes.
4. Add the chopped tomatoes and water.
5. Transfer to an oven-safe casserole dish and cook for 3 hours or until the lamb is cooked and tender.
To Serve: Serve with cooked couscous and garnish with chopped coriander.
4 Servings
Jar. Recycle
180g e
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/4 of a jar
|Energy
|652kJ / 156kcal
|293kJ / 70kcal
|Fat
|7.3g
|3.3g
|Saturates
|0.6g
|0.3g
|Carbohydrate
|17.4g
|7.8g
|Sugars
|14.0g
|6.3g
|Fibre
|5.1g
|2.3g
|Protein
|2.6g
|1.2g
|Salt
|1.08g
|0.49g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
