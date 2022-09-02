Tesco Tagine Paste 180G

Lamb Tagine

Cooking time: 3 hours and 3 minutes

Method: Hob, Oven

Ingredients: 15ml (1 tbsp) oil, 300g diced lamb, 1 jar of Tesco Tagine paste, 400g chopped tomatoes, 150ml water

Method:

1. Heat up the oil in a medium saucepan. Add the lamb and fry until sealed.

2. Stir in the Tagine paste and fry for 3 minutes.

4. Add the chopped tomatoes and water.

5. Transfer to an oven-safe casserole dish and cook for 3 hours or until the lamb is cooked and tender.

To Serve: Serve with cooked couscous and garnish with chopped coriander.