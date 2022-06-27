We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Eastman's Reduced Fat Houmous 200G

4.8(6)Write a review
Eastman's Reduced Fat Houmous 200G

£ 0.69
£0.34/100g

1/4 of a pot

Energy
367kJ
88kcal
4%of the reference intake
Fat
5.1g

medium

7%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.5g

low

3%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.2g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.35g

medium

6%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 734kJ / 176kcal

Product Description

  • Reduced fat dip made with chickpeas, tahini sesame seed paste and garlic.
  • Pack size: 200G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Chickpeas (62%) [Water, Chickpeas], Water, Rapeseed Oil, Tahini Sesame Seed Paste, Cornflour, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Salt, Garlic, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for home freezing.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Recycle Pot. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

200g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/4 of a pot (50g)
Energy734kJ / 176kcal367kJ / 88kcal
Fat10.2g5.1g
Saturates1.0g0.5g
Carbohydrate13.1g6.6g
Sugars0.3g0.2g
Fibre4.5g2.2g
Protein5.6g2.8g
Salt0.70g0.35g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
†Contains 30% less fat than Eastman's standard houmous--
As sold--
6 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Tastes great and such good value

5 stars

Great taste and texture

5 stars

Brilliant

5 stars

Absolutely love this houmous - I use it as a speak for my sandwiches daily.

Pretty darn good.

5 stars

This a great value item. A little thin but tastes amazing. Definitely worth making a regular purchase.

Humming along to hummus

4 stars

Decent quality hummus for a decent price Not the most “ full” in flavour and texture a little thin but a decent purchase for the fridge !

Excellent value

5 stars

Really great taste and consistency-made with a good percentage of chick peas and so reasonably priced.

