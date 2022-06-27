Eastman's Reduced Fat Houmous 200G

Tastes great and such good value
Tastes great and such good value
Great taste and texture
Great taste and texture
Brilliant
Absolutely love this houmous - I use it as a speak for my sandwiches daily.
Pretty darn good.
This a great value item. A little thin but tastes amazing. Definitely worth making a regular purchase.
Humming along to hummus
Decent quality hummus for a decent price Not the most “ full” in flavour and texture a little thin but a decent purchase for the fridge !
Excellent value
Really great taste and consistency-made with a good percentage of chick peas and so reasonably priced.