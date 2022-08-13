Harringtons Fish Selection In Jelly 12X85g

Complete Wet Pet Food for Adult Cats Discover our full range of products at HARRINGTONSPETFOOD.COM

Proper meaty fillets made with 80% freshly prepared fish and meat ingredients – at Harringtons we believe in Making Mealtimes Meatier. Cooked in a delicious jelly, each recipe contains 100% animal protein and is grain free, to keep their taste buds and tummies satisfied. We only use natural ingredients and never add artificial colours or flavours neither, so sleep easy knowing you’ll be taking good care of them with Harringtons. No nonsense, just natural goodness for all.

Our family-founded business started in Yorkshire back in 1923. And our mission to make the best, affordable, natural food for all is still going strong today. Each recipe is packed with delicious freshly prepared fish and meat ingredients and nutritious animal protein, to satisfy their taste buds and tummies every time.

80% freshly prepared fish and meat ingredients in our delicious fillets* 100% animal protein to help keep your cat fuller for longer Grain Free, naturally perfect for sensitive tummies. Enriched with taurine to help support vision and heart health. All naturall ingredients with added vitamins and minerals.

Enriched with taurine to help support vision & heart health

3kg: Pouch only: 2; Pouch + dry food: 1 1/2 + 10g 4kg: Pouch only: 3; Pouch + dry food: 2 + 10g 5kg: Pouch only: 3 1/2; Pouch + dry food: 2 1/2 + 10g Feeding Guide The recommended daily servings are for a guide only. How much you feed also depends on age and level of activity. If you're concerned about your cat's weight please see the body condition score chart on our website for advice. Ensure clean, fresh water is always available. Calories per 100g = 79 kcal