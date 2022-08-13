We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Harringtons Fish Selection In Jelly 12X85g

Harringtons Fish Selection In Jelly 12X85g

4.5(23)
£5.40

£5.29/kg

Complete Wet Pet Food for Adult CatsDiscover our full range of products at HARRINGTONSPETFOOD.COM
Proper meaty fillets made with 80% freshly prepared fish and meat ingredients – at Harringtons we believe in Making Mealtimes Meatier. Cooked in a delicious jelly, each recipe contains 100% animal protein and is grain free, to keep their taste buds and tummies satisfied. We only use natural ingredients and never add artificial colours or flavours neither, so sleep easy knowing you’ll be taking good care of them with Harringtons. No nonsense, just natural goodness for all.
Our family-founded business started in Yorkshire back in 1923. And our mission to make the best, affordable, natural food for all is still going strong today. Each recipe is packed with delicious freshly prepared fish and meat ingredients and nutritious animal protein, to satisfy their taste buds and tummies every time.
Harringtons® is a registered trademark of Inspired Pet Nutrition Ltd.
80% freshly prepared fish and meat ingredients in our delicious fillets*100% animal protein to help keep your cat fuller for longerGrain Free, naturally perfect for sensitive tummies.Enriched with taurine to help support vision and heart health.All naturall ingredients with added vitamins and minerals.
Pack size: 1.02KG
Enriched with taurine to help support vision & heart health

Net Contents

12 x 85g ℮

Preparation and Usage

3kg: Pouch only: 2; Pouch + dry food: 1 1/2 + 10g4kg: Pouch only: 3; Pouch + dry food: 2 + 10g5kg: Pouch only: 3 1/2; Pouch + dry food: 2 1/2 + 10gFeeding GuideThe recommended daily servings are for a guide only. How much you feed also depends on age and level of activity. If you're concerned about your cat's weight please see the body condition score chart on our website for advice. Ensure clean, fresh water is always available.Calories per 100g = 79 kcal

Ingredients

32% Freshly Prepared Mackerel & Chicken (including 4% Mackerel), Animal Protein, Tapioca, Minerals, Natural Caramel Syrup

Storage

Best before & batch code: See back of this box or the back of pouches.

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAnalytical Constituents:
Protein11.5%
Fat Content3.5%
Crude Ash2.2%
Crude Fibre0.4%
Moisture82%
Taurine1000 mg
Vitamin D3300 IU
Vitamin E100 mg
Zinc (as Zinc Oxide)10 mg
Manganese (as Manganous Sulphate Monohydrate)2 mg
Copper (as Copper (II) Sulphate Pentahydrate)2 mg
Iron (as Iron (II) Sulphate Monohydrate)2 mg
Iodine (as Calcium Iodate Anhydrous)0.7 mg
Cassia gum1780mg
Additives (per kg):-
Nutritional Additives:-
Technological additives:-

