Frontline Spot On Cat Flea X1 0.5Ml

The original formula from the UK's leading pet flea and tick brand, FRONTLINE®. FRONTLINE® Spot On for cats kills fleas, ticks and lice as well as protecting from the discomfort and diseases these parasites can cause pets. Suitable for kittens from 8 weeks and all cats - contains 1 pipette of 0.5ml. Efficacy against ticks up to 2 weeks in cats. Use on your kitten or cat every 4 weeks for optimal protection. Contains fipronil.

1 pipette of 0.5 ml

10% w/v spot on solution fipronil 50 mg Clinically Proven Veterinary Medicine Kills Fleas Within 24 Hours Kills Ticks Within 48 Hours Kills Lice Reduces risk Of Tick-Borne Disease

Pack size: 0.5ML

Ingredients

Each 0.5 ml Pipette contains 50 mg Fipronil, Also contains Butylhydroxyanisole 0.02% w/v and Butylhydroxytoluene 0.01% w/v

Preparation and Usage