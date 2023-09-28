Frontline Spot On Cat Flea X1 0.5Ml
The original formula from the UK's leading pet flea and tick brand, FRONTLINE®.FRONTLINE® Spot On for cats kills fleas, ticks and lice as well as protecting from the discomfort and diseases these parasites can cause pets.Suitable for kittens from 8 weeks and all cats - contains 1 pipette of 0.5ml.Efficacy against ticks up to 2 weeks in cats.Use on your kitten or cat every 4 weeks for optimal protection.Contains fipronil.
1 pipette of 0.5 ml
10% w/v spot on solution fipronil 50 mgClinically Proven Veterinary MedicineKills Fleas Within 24 HoursKills Ticks Within 48 HoursKills LiceReduces risk Of Tick-Borne Disease
Pack size: 0.5ML
Ingredients
Each 0.5 ml Pipette contains 50 mg Fipronil, Also contains Butylhydroxyanisole 0.02% w/v and Butylhydroxytoluene 0.01% w/v
Preparation and Usage
How to protect your catCan be used monthly (where required) throughout the year for continuous flea and tick protection*Make sure all cats and dogs in your home are treated regularly.*Before every use, read the information on the inside of the box for full instructions and all warnings, including user warnings.How to treat a home infestationFollow the 2 steps above as well as the 2 steps belowUse a household flea treatment to kill eggs and larvae already in the home.Regularly vacuum your carpets and furnishings.Disposal: read package leafletIndicationsTo treat and prevent flea and tick infestations in cats. To control infestations with biting lice (Felicola subrostratus) in cats.Administration and DosageDosage: Apply 1 pipette of 0.5 ml per cat.How to apply:1. Hold the pipette upright and tap the neck to ensure the contents are in the main body of the pipette. Then break the snap-off top along the scored line.2. Part your cat's coat between the shoulder blades until you can see their skin.3. Place the tip of the pipette against the skin and squeeze gently to empty the contents directly onto the skin. Apply the contents at 2 points, one at the base of the skull and a second 2-3 cm further back.Take care to ensure that the product is applied directly to the skin and not squeezed on to the hair, as this will cause a sticky appearance of hairs at the treatment spot. Should this occur however, it will disappear within 24 hours after you have applied the product.Do not treat your cat more frequently than every 4 weeks.Further InformationFRONTLINE Spot On Cat kills fleas for up to 5 weeks, depending on the number of fleas in your cat's environment. Newly arriving fleas are killed within 24 hours of landing on your pet.FRONTLINE Spot On Cat prevents re-infestation of ticks (Rhipicephalus spp, Dermacentor spp and Ixodes spp) for up to one month depending on the number of ticks in your cat's environment.Single ticks may still become attached to your cat and therefore transmission of infectious diseases cannot be ruled out.When treating infestations of lice, all in-contact cats should be treated with an appropriate product at the same time.For optimum control of flea problems in a multi-pet household, all dogs and cats in the household should be treated with a suitable flea treatment.Fleas from pets infest the animal's basket, bedding and regular resting areas such as carpets and soft furnishings. It is recommended that these areas should be treated with a suitable household flea treatment and vacuumed regularly.After applying FRONTLINE Spot On Cat as directed, the product will spread from the site of treatment to cover the entire surface of the animal within 24 hours. The amount of product absorbed into your cat's blood after applying the product is very small.There are no data to show how bathing/ shampooing may affect the effectiveness of the product in cats, however, based on information available for dogs, it is recommended that you do not bath your cat within 2 days after application of the product.This product can be used during pregnancy and lactation.There are no known interactions when FRONTLINE Spot On Cat is used with other products.The alcohol ingredient may damage painted, varnished or other household surfaces or furnishings.