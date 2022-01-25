Jml Handy Brite Solar Led Spotlight

Handy Brite Solar LED Spotlight looks like a working security camera but is actually a high-tech solar-powered light with motion-sensing technology. Handy Brite Solar LED Spotlight automatically turns on the instant motion is detected nearby, and turns off again when the motion stops so it doesn’t waste energy. Handy Brite Solar LED Spotlight is solar powered so there’s no expensive wiring or batteries to change. Simply place it where the solar panel can soak up the sun and it will look after itself! The panel collects the sun’s energy to charge all day, so it has the power to provide light, when and where you need it, all night. With 8 ultra-bright LED lights your outdoor spaces will be clear and well-lit as soon as somebody comes near.

JML

More Information Batteries Lithium-Ion Battery Dimensions Packaging: (L) 15.5 cm x (W) 11.3 cm x (H) 25.5 cm. Unit: (L) 18.4 cm x (W) 9 cm x (H) 17.7 cm Pack Contains x 1 Handy Brite Main unit with Solar Panel, x 1 360° Mounting Plate, x 1 Ground Stake Power Supply Solar powered Weights Gross: 0.48 Kg / Net: 0.36 Kg