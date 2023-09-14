Sylvanian Families Playset Assorted

*There are several styles available within this assortment and unfortunately it is not possible to request which one you would prefer.* Children's Bedroom Set includes a bed and desk for creating a child's bedroom. Children's Bedroom Set features beds that can be detached and used individually, or together as a bunk bed. Comfy Living Room Set includes a sofa, armchairs, low table, TV and TV cabinet. Comfy Living Room Set features picture sheets within the TV that can be taken out and replaced to change the TV picture. Dining Room Set includes a dining table and baby chair suitable for up to 5, and a delightful kitchen cabinet for storing kitchenware. Dining Room Set features a tea set and toaster oven that can be stored in the kitchen cabinet.

Since it launched in 1985, Sylvanian Families has been beloved by generations of children and adults worldwide. The collectible range encourages imaginative play with its miniature animal characters and highly detailed, dollhouse playsets. Children can enjoy a variety of play aspects, such as decorating the homes, changing characters’ outfits and connecting buildings to ‘grow’ their village. The brand is based around the three concepts of nature, family and love; the families, buildings, furniture and accessories together create an imaginary world that children can build and explore, whilst simultaneously developing social and fine motor skills.

Furniture set with accessories: bed, mattress, ladder, child's desk, chair, books, globe, etc. The upper bed can be detached and placed next to the lower bed The shelving on top of the desk can be detached Furniture set with accessories: sofa, armchairs, table, interchangeable material, TV, TV cabinet, photo frame, etc. Wide bed for two with lovely quilt Furniture set with accessories: Cooker unit, sink unit, refrigerator, cooking utensils, vegetables, ice et Cooking utensils can be stored on the kitchen shelves, many ingredients can be stored in the four compartments of the refrigerator Stimulates imaginative role-playing by children

Lower age limit

3 Years