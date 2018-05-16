Product Description
- British Ales Selection Gift Set 3 X 500Ml
- Hobgoblin Gold
- A solid gold legend. The combination of four hop varieties infused with malted barley and a touch of wheat give this easy drinking golden beer tropical aromas of citrus and passion fruit. A biscuit-like malt base gives way to heaps of fresh lemon and lime zest. A hop kick riot of rascally refreshment.
- Greene King IPA
- Crisp & Refreshing. Our brewing heritage dates back to 1799, when Greene & King joined together over their love of great beer. Using a selection of English hops including Pilgrim and First Gold, our IPA is true to its original recipe - delivering a deliciously easy-drinking and moreish pint. Enjoy!
- Wainwright the Golden Beer
- This delicious, invigorating and refreshing beer uses a unique combination of hops and 100% Maris Otter malt to provide subtle sweet notes and a delicately citrus aroma. The result is the perfectly refreshing reward if you enjoy your ale lightly hopped, with delicate fruity scents, or even if you're normally a lager drinker who welcomes an easy drinking, lightness of style.
- Pack size: 1500ML
Information
Allergy Information
- These Ales contain Malted Barley and Wheat.
Country
United Kingdom
Alcohol Type
Beer
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage
Best Before: See Base of Pack.
Produce of
Brewed and packaged in the UK
Recycling info
Carton. Recyclable
Name and address
- Packed by:
- Blue Tree Ltd,
- Melbourn Science Park,
- Melbourn,
- SG8 6HB.
Distributor address
- Blue Tree Ltd,
- Melbourn Science Park,
- Melbourn,
- SG8 6HB.
- BTGG Europe Limited,
- The Black Church,
Return to
- Blue Tree Ltd,
- Melbourn Science Park,
- Melbourn,
- SG8 6HB.
- BTGG Europe Limited,
- The Black Church,
- St. Mary's Place,
- Dublin 7,
- D07 P4AX,
- Ireland.
- www.bluetreegifts.co.uk
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
3 x 500ml
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2022
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.