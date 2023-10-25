We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Calcot Spa Sleep Peaceful Bath Gel 500Ml

Calcot Spa Sleep Peaceful Bath Gel 500Ml

Vegan

Calcot Spa Sleep Peaceful Bath Gel 500ml "A good sleep is precious and takes you into morning, like a newly opened flower"
A bath of soft bubbles scented with ginger and bergamot... be in the moment and unwind
- Calcot Spa gives a simple promise. The very highest standard of pampering luxury in the creation of all treatments and products.- Calcot Spa and its facilities are beautiful. Indulge in a little of that sense of wellbeing and luxury in your home with this peaceful bath gel.
Calcot Manor is a registered trademark
A scent of spiced ginger and bergamot orange'Unruffle your mind, plan tomorrow'Luxury Award-Winning SpaNatural ExtractPETA - Animal Test-Free, Vegan
500ML

Ingredients

Aqua (Water), Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Chloride, Glycerin, Parfum (Fragrance), Citric Acid, Sodium Benzoate, Tetrasodium EDTA, Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane, Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Lactate, Limonene, Linalool, Citrus Aurantium Amara (Bitter Orange) Leaf/Twig Oil, Citrus Limon (Lemon) Peel Extract, Citrus Sinensis Peel Extract, Citrus Sinensis Peel Oil Expressed, Eucalyptus Globulus Leaf/Twig Oil, Lavandula Hybrida Flower Extract, Lavandula Hybrida OIl, Salvia Sclarea (Clary) Flower/Leaf/Stem Oil, Sodium Hydroxide, Hexylene Glycol, CI 17200 (Red 33), CI 42090 (Blue 1)

Net Contents

500ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Use as our therapists recommend:Create a quiet space. Dim the lights and relax in the warm, scented bubbles and think happy thoughts. Sweet dreams.

