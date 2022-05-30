We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Vfc Original Recipe Vegan Fried Chicken Bites 275G

3.6(51)Write a review
£ 3.00
£10.91/kg

Product Description

  • Chicken-style pieces made from a blend of wheat and soya protein in a southern fried corn flake coating.
  • Our Sit-Down Protest
  • Ours is an act of positive rebellion against a system that has brought us climate change, environmental destruction, and factory farming. Our way to dismantle this destructive system is with delicious, feel-good food.
  • This is our sit-down protest.
  • VFC and the VFC logo are registered trademarks of VFC Foods Ltd
  • In a crispy southern fried corn flake coating
  • Food that Takes No Prisoners!
  • A Tasty
  • High in Protein
  • Pack size: 275G
  • High in Protein

Information

Ingredients

Water, Wheat Protein (9.8%), Rapeseed Oil, Maize, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Wheat Flour, Wheat Gluten, Wheat Starch, Soya Protein Isolate (1.5%), Salt, Spices (contains Mustard), Flavouring (contains Soya), Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Thickener (Methylcellulose), Pea Starch, Pea Fibre, Yeast Extract, Sugar, Potato Starch, Dextrose, Barley Malt Extract, Herbs, Celery, Leek Powder

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep frozen at - 18°C or below. Do not refreeze after defrosting.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: For best results always cook from frozen. Remove all packaging. Preheat oven to 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas Mark 6. Place on a baking tray in the middle of the oven for 20-22 minutes, turning occasionally.
Important: All cooking appliances vary; these instructions are guidelines only. Please check food is cooked until piping hot.

Number of uses

This pack contains 3 portions

Recycling info

Box. Recycle

Name and address

  • VFC Foods Ltd,
  • Unit 11,
  • York Business Park,
  • Rose Avenue,
  • York,
  • YO26 6RU.

Return to

Net Contents

275g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(As Sold) Per 100g
Energy900kJ / 215kcal
Fat9.0g
Of which: Saturates0.6g
Carbohydrate20g
Of which: Sugars1.2g
Fibre3.2g
Protein15g
Salt1.7g
View all Frozen Nuggets, Meatballs & Bites

51 Reviews

Average of 3.6 stars

Awful won’t get this again

1 stars

Awful won’t get this again

Not great

1 stars

Review from VFC

Terrible product. Expensive, dry, tasteless. There are much better vegan alternatives available.

Not bad

3 stars

Review from VFC

This is my first time trying vegan bites. They looked appetising, alot like a chicken nugget. They tasted ok but I found the breadcrumb coating to be too thick. Too much coating and not enough filling.

Pleasant enough

4 stars

Review from VFC

I was surprised with this product. The texture was actually really nice and the flavour was good. Added to a wrap with salad you are winning

Really tasty

5 stars

Review from VFC

hi have tried this vegan fried chicken bites for the first time and i must say i was so surprised. It is very tasty and I couldn't find any different than normal chicken bites. I would say i like this one better than normal chicken bites now.

Whole family liked them

4 stars

Review from VFC

I'm not vegan, however I do enjoy vegetarian and vegan foods. We tried this and I was very pleasantly surprised by both the texture and the taste. Packed with flavour. The whole family liked them. I would have these again.

Packed full of flavour!!

5 stars

Review from VFC

My son decided to go Vegan almost a year ago and so I try to support him in as many ways that I can. I must say I was pleasantly surprised with these little nuggets. Packed full of flavour and I would say that are definitely tastier to your normal meat filled nuggets. They are a fast and tasty meal if your looking for something quick after a long day. I serve with some sweet potato fries and some corm for a tasty treat. I will definitely purchase again.

1-10 of 51 reviews

