Vfc Original Recipe Vegan Fried Chicken Bites 275G

Awful won’t get this again A Tesco Customer30th May 2022 Awful won’t get this again Report

Hmmm Review from VFC 1st May 2022 These actually didn't taste too bad, the outside coating was crisp and quite tasty, the inside however was rubbery and tastes more like chewing on an elastic band. With a good dip these could be quite nice. However the packaging is what will make me never buy these again, I am so sick of having other peoples opinion forced down my throat, I am a happy meat eater and for this company to force guilt onto others by splashing it all over the packaging is why I will never buy this rubbish again. The message on the box reads "Our Sit-Down Protest Ours is an act of positive rebellion against a system that has brought us climate change, environmental destruction, and factory farming. Our way to dismantle this destructive system is with delicious, feel-good food. This is our sit-down protest." Enough said.

Not great Review from VFC 1st May 2022 Terrible product. Expensive, dry, tasteless. There are much better vegan alternatives available.

Not bad Review from VFC 29th April 2022 This is my first time trying vegan bites. They looked appetising, alot like a chicken nugget. They tasted ok but I found the breadcrumb coating to be too thick. Too much coating and not enough filling.

Pleasant enough Review from VFC 29th April 2022 I was surprised with this product. The texture was actually really nice and the flavour was good. Added to a wrap with salad you are winning

Really tasty Review from VFC 27th April 2022 hi have tried this vegan fried chicken bites for the first time and i must say i was so surprised. It is very tasty and I couldn't find any different than normal chicken bites. I would say i like this one better than normal chicken bites now.

Whole family liked them Review from VFC 26th April 2022 I'm not vegan, however I do enjoy vegetarian and vegan foods. We tried this and I was very pleasantly surprised by both the texture and the taste. Packed with flavour. The whole family liked them. I would have these again.