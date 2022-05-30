Vfc Original Recipe Vegan Fried Chicken Bites 275G

Awful won’t get this again
Awful won’t get this again
Hmmm
Review from VFC
These actually didn't taste too bad, the outside coating was crisp and quite tasty, the inside however was rubbery and tastes more like chewing on an elastic band. With a good dip these could be quite nice. However the packaging is what will make me never buy these again, I am so sick of having other peoples opinion forced down my throat, I am a happy meat eater and for this company to force guilt onto others by splashing it all over the packaging is why I will never buy this rubbish again. The message on the box reads "Our Sit-Down Protest Ours is an act of positive rebellion against a system that has brought us climate change, environmental destruction, and factory farming. Our way to dismantle this destructive system is with delicious, feel-good food. This is our sit-down protest." Enough said.
Not great
Review from VFC
Terrible product. Expensive, dry, tasteless. There are much better vegan alternatives available.
Hmmm
Review from VFC
Not bad
Review from VFC
This is my first time trying vegan bites. They looked appetising, alot like a chicken nugget. They tasted ok but I found the breadcrumb coating to be too thick. Too much coating and not enough filling.
Pleasant enough
Review from VFC
I was surprised with this product. The texture was actually really nice and the flavour was good. Added to a wrap with salad you are winning
Not bad
Review from VFC
Really tasty
Review from VFC
hi have tried this vegan fried chicken bites for the first time and i must say i was so surprised. It is very tasty and I couldn't find any different than normal chicken bites. I would say i like this one better than normal chicken bites now.
Whole family liked them
Review from VFC
I'm not vegan, however I do enjoy vegetarian and vegan foods. We tried this and I was very pleasantly surprised by both the texture and the taste. Packed with flavour. The whole family liked them. I would have these again.
Packed full of flavour!!
Review from VFC
My son decided to go Vegan almost a year ago and so I try to support him in as many ways that I can. I must say I was pleasantly surprised with these little nuggets. Packed full of flavour and I would say that are definitely tastier to your normal meat filled nuggets. They are a fast and tasty meal if your looking for something quick after a long day. I serve with some sweet potato fries and some corm for a tasty treat. I will definitely purchase again.