Asahi Super Dry Lager 500Ml

£2.30
£4.60/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Beer.
  • When Asahi Super Dry was introduced it brought an entirely new genre of beer to Japan, then to the world.
  • Historically Japanese beers were bitter and didn’t pair well with food. After significant research Asahi recognised this wasn’t what their consumers demanded and in 1987 Asahi Super Dry was born.
  • They brewed a beer to deliver a dry, crisp taste and quick, clean finish. A taste that not only quenches your thirst, but your curiosity.
  • This distinctive dry taste is known as Karakuchi 辛口 (dry). A beer that would become Japan’s No.1 beer.
  • Discover the Karakuchi taste of Asahi Super Dry for yourself.
  • Inspired by sake brewing techniques, Asahi Super Dry is dry, and crisp with a quick, clean finish. We call our signature taste, ‘Karakuchi’.
  • Japan's no. 1 beer
  • The Beer for All Seasons
  • Dry and crisp with a quick, clean finish
  • Pack size: 500ML

Information

Ingredients

Water, Barley Malt, Corn Starch, Maize, Hops, Rice

Allergy Information

  • Contains Barley.

Tasting Notes

  • Asahi Super Dry is brewed to the authentic Japanese recipe to deliver its dry, crisp taste and quick, clean finish that complements all occasions

Alcohol Units

2.6

ABV

5.2% vol

Country

Italy

Alcohol Type

Beer

Storage Type

Ambient

Produce of

Brewed and Bottled in Italy

Importer address

  • Asahi UK Ltd,
  • 1 Forge End,
  • Woking,
  • Surrey,
  • GU21 6DB.

Return to

  • Asahi UK Ltd,
  • 1 Forge End,
  • Woking,
  • Surrey,
  • GU21 6DB.
  • Consumer Helpline: +44 (0) 333 301 0223
  • www.asahibeer.co.uk

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

500ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(per 100ml)
kJ172
kcal41
Fat0g
of which Saturates0g
Carbohydrate2.8g
of which Sugars0g
Protein0.3g
Salt0g
4 Reviews

Average of 4.2 stars

This lager my husband has as it’s the best one for

5 stars

This lager my husband has as it’s the best one for diabetics. So if our Ashford branch could keep it in stock, we’d be very grateful.

Brewed and killed in Britain

3 stars

Loved the old authentic version but now licensed in England

It is tasty, refreshing and goes with most foods.

4 stars

It is tasty, refreshing and goes with most foods. Just sorry the old style bottle size 600ml has been replaced by 500ml at the same price. Good quality nevertheless

Make it freezing cold and drink is best! I love it

5 stars

Make it freezing cold and drink is best! I love it.

