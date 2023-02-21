Asahi Super Dry Lager 500Ml

This lager my husband has as it’s the best one for
This lager my husband has as it’s the best one for diabetics. So if our Ashford branch could keep it in stock, we’d be very grateful.
Brewed and killed in Britain
Loved the old authentic version but now licensed in England
It is tasty, refreshing and goes with most foods.
It is tasty, refreshing and goes with most foods. Just sorry the old style bottle size 600ml has been replaced by 500ml at the same price. Good quality nevertheless
Make it freezing cold and drink is best! I love it
Make it freezing cold and drink is best! I love it.