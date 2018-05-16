We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Retro Flavours The Gin Emporium Gift Set

No ratings yetWrite a review
Retro Flavours The Gin Emporium Gift Set
£6.00
£40.00/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Retro Flavours The Gin Emporium Gift Set
  • Rhubarb & Custard Gin Liqueur
  • Infused with wonderfully sweet rhubarb essence and vanilla to bring out the custard flavour. Delicious straight over ice or added to a glass of fizz to create a luxurious drink.
  • Lemon Sherbet Gin Liqueur
  • Infused with a bold and mouthwatering citrus lemon, reminiscent of yesteryear! Delicious straight over ice or simply mix with lemonade or tonic water for a long, light drink.
  • Cola Bottle Gin Liqueur
  • A classic cola flavour, the perfect balance between sweet and tangy. Delicious straight over ice or simply mix with lemonade or lime soda & garnish with a lime.
  • Retro Flavours
  • Pack size: 15CL

Information

Alcohol Units

1

ABV

20% vol

Country

United Kingdom

Alcohol Type

Liqueur

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight.

Produce of

All products of UK. Packed in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Serve these delicious gin liqueurs neat, over ice or paired with lemonade, soda or tonic water for a ling, light drink.

Name and address

  • Packed by:
  • Beams International Ltd.,
  • ME8 7EG,
  • UK.

Distributor address

  • Beams International Ltd.,
  • ME8 7EG,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Beams International Ltd.,
  • ME8 7EG,
  • UK.

Lower age limit

18 Years

View all Spirits Gift Sets

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

£0.00 Guide price
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here