Product Description
- Retro Flavours The Gin Emporium Gift Set
- Rhubarb & Custard Gin Liqueur
- Infused with wonderfully sweet rhubarb essence and vanilla to bring out the custard flavour. Delicious straight over ice or added to a glass of fizz to create a luxurious drink.
- Lemon Sherbet Gin Liqueur
- Infused with a bold and mouthwatering citrus lemon, reminiscent of yesteryear! Delicious straight over ice or simply mix with lemonade or tonic water for a long, light drink.
- Cola Bottle Gin Liqueur
- A classic cola flavour, the perfect balance between sweet and tangy. Delicious straight over ice or simply mix with lemonade or lime soda & garnish with a lime.
- Retro Flavours
- Pack size: 15CL
Information
Alcohol Units
1
ABV
20% vol
Country
United Kingdom
Alcohol Type
Liqueur
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight.
Produce of
All products of UK. Packed in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Serve these delicious gin liqueurs neat, over ice or paired with lemonade, soda or tonic water for a ling, light drink.
Name and address
Packed by:
Beams International Ltd.,
ME8 7EG,
UK.
Distributor address
- Beams International Ltd.,
- ME8 7EG,
- UK.
Return to
- Beams International Ltd.,
- ME8 7EG,
- UK.
Lower age limit
18 Years
