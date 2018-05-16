We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tipple & Treat Snowball & Chocolate Truffles Giftset

Tipple & Treat Snowball & Chocolate Truffles Giftset
£3.00
£3.00/each

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Tipple & Treat Snowball & Choc Truffles Gftst
  • Snowball
  • A refreshing tangy mix of lemonade, advocaat and lime.
  • Lemon Truffles
  • Traditional ganache filling made with Swiss white chocolate and fresh cream, flavoured with a hint of lemon and alcohol, encased in a smooth, rich white chocolate shell.
  • Snowball
  • Delicious Snowball & Two Smooth Swiss Chocolate Lemon Truffles
  • The Secret Truffletier

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Fresh Cream (Milk), Glucose, Sorbitol, Alcohol, Skimmed Milk Powder, Lemon Oil (0.3%), (Emulsifier) Soya lecithin, Natural Flavouring, White Chocolate contains minimum 30% Cocoa Butter, minimum 20% Milk Solids

Allergy Information

  • Snowball: Contains Egg and Sulphites., Lemon Truffles: This product may contain Nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in capitals.

Alcohol Units

0.7

ABV

3.5% vol

Alcohol Type

Beer

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Store in a Cool, Dry Place Away from Direct Sunlight & Strong Odors.Best Before: See Base of Pack.

Produce of

Packed in the UK

Recycling info

Carton. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Packed by:
  • Blue Tree Ltd,
  • Melbourn Science Park,
  • Melbourn,
  • SG8 6HB.

Distributor address

  • Blue Tree Ltd,
  • Melbourn Science Park,
  • Melbourn,
  • SG8 6HB.
  • BTGG Europe Limited,
  • The Black Church,

Return to

  • Blue Tree Ltd,
  • Melbourn Science Park,
  • Melbourn,
  • SG8 6HB.
  • BTGG Europe Limited,
  • The Black Church,
  • St. Mary's Place,
  • Dublin 7,
  • D07 P4AX,
  • Ireland.
  • www.bluetreegifts.co.uk
  • www.thesecrettruffletier.com

Lower age limit

18 Years

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g:
Energy2199 kJ / 527 kcal
Fat35.9 g
- Of which Saturates22.5 g
Carbohydrate46.1 g
- Of which Sugars42.4 g
Fibre0.4 g
Protein5.6 g
Salt0.0 g
