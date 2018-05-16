Tipple & Treat Snowball & Chocolate Truffles Giftset

Product Description
- Tipple & Treat Snowball & Choc Truffles Gftst
- Snowball
- A refreshing tangy mix of lemonade, advocaat and lime.
- Lemon Truffles
- Traditional ganache filling made with Swiss white chocolate and fresh cream, flavoured with a hint of lemon and alcohol, encased in a smooth, rich white chocolate shell.
- Snowball
- Delicious Snowball & Two Smooth Swiss Chocolate Lemon Truffles
- The Secret Truffletier
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Fresh Cream (Milk), Glucose, Sorbitol, Alcohol, Skimmed Milk Powder, Lemon Oil (0.3%), (Emulsifier) Soya lecithin, Natural Flavouring, White Chocolate contains minimum 30% Cocoa Butter, minimum 20% Milk Solids
Allergy Information
- Snowball: Contains Egg and Sulphites., Lemon Truffles: This product may contain Nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in capitals.
Alcohol Units
0.7
ABV
3.5% vol
Alcohol Type
Beer
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage
Store in a Cool, Dry Place Away from Direct Sunlight & Strong Odors.Best Before: See Base of Pack.
Produce of
Packed in the UK
Recycling info
Carton. Recyclable
Name and address
- Packed by:
- Blue Tree Ltd,
- Melbourn Science Park,
- Melbourn,
- SG8 6HB.
Distributor address
- Blue Tree Ltd,
- Melbourn Science Park,
- Melbourn,
- SG8 6HB.
- BTGG Europe Limited,
- The Black Church,
Return to
- Blue Tree Ltd,
- Melbourn Science Park,
- Melbourn,
- SG8 6HB.
- BTGG Europe Limited,
- The Black Church,
- St. Mary's Place,
- Dublin 7,
- D07 P4AX,
- Ireland.
- www.bluetreegifts.co.uk
- www.thesecrettruffletier.com
Lower age limit
18 Years
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g:
|Energy
|2199 kJ / 527 kcal
|Fat
|35.9 g
|- Of which Saturates
|22.5 g
|Carbohydrate
|46.1 g
|- Of which Sugars
|42.4 g
|Fibre
|0.4 g
|Protein
|5.6 g
|Salt
|0.0 g
