Shloer Sparkling Red Grape Juice 275Mlx4

4.6(72)Write a review
£2.34
£0.21/100ml

Product Description

  • Non-alcoholic sparkling red grape juice drink with sweetener.
  • Shloer is full of delicious fruity sparkle, making it your perfect partner for any occasion. Go on, make your get together gorgeous!
  • Liquid colour may vary due to using natural ingredients.
  • Free from artificial colours, flavourings and preservatives
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 1100ML

Information

Ingredients

Carbonated Water, Red Grape Juice from Concentrate (25%), Malic Acid, Natural Flavourings, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), Citric Acid, Sweetener: Sucralose

Storage

Please store upright in a cool place, out of direct sunlight.Refrigerate after opening and consume within 3 days. Best before: see neck of bottle

Produce of

Packed in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Serve chilled.

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives
  • Contains Sweeteners

Warnings

  • Contents under pressure. Open with care pointing away from face.

Name and address

  • Shloer,
  • A division of Merrydown PLC.,
  • Admail 4219.,
  • Glos.,
  • GL3 1FD.
  • SHS Sales & Marketing Ltd.,

Return to

  • Shloer,
  • A division of Merrydown PLC.,
  • Admail 4219.,
  • Glos.,
  • GL3 1FD.
  • SHS Sales & Marketing Ltd.,
  • Unit Q1 Aerodrome Bus. Park,
  • Rathcoole,
  • Ireland.
  • www.shloer.com

Net Contents

275ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100ml
Energy kJ/kcal82kJ/19kcal
Fat0.0g
of which saturates0.0g
Carbohydrates4.5g
of which sugars*4.5g
Protein0.1g
Salt0.0g
*Naturally occurring sugars from fruit-

Safety information

Contents under pressure. Open with care pointing away from face.

72 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Very refreshing drink

5 stars

Very refreshing drink

Lovely and refreshing

5 stars

Very tasty drink

Refreshing

5 stars

Great tasting and thirst quenching, enjoyable at any time of the day and any occasion. Bought as part of a promotion

Refreshing drink

5 stars

It was an absolutely refreshing drink. We had it chilled and it was really lovely. The kids loved it

Fizzy

5 stars

Nice taste if grapes,Good size of bottles but too expensive

Great wine alternative

5 stars

Great wine alternative fir soecial occasions and parties. Nice level of fizz too.

Nice refresh

5 stars

tasty refreshing sparkling juice drink. good for non drinkers or kids to celebration

Lovely taste

5 stars

We tried this with ourChristmas dinner and everyone loved it. It has a really rich taste and wasnt too fizzy. Bought as part of a promotionbut would definitely buy this product again.

Sparkly fruitiness!

5 stars

Really enjoyed these! Came in handy for non-drinkers over christmas

A tasty alcohol free fizz!

5 stars

This drink was strong in flavour and filled with bubbles for a delicious fizzy treat! It is luxurious and feels like a real treat whilst also being alchohol free so it can be enjoyed by the whole family! :)

