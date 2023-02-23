Shloer Sparkling Red Grape Juice 275Mlx4

Very refreshing drink
Very refreshing drink
Lovely and refreshing
Very tasty drink
Refreshing
Great tasting and thirst quenching, enjoyable at any time of the day and any occasion. Bought as part of a promotion
Refreshing drink
It was an absolutely refreshing drink. We had it chilled and it was really lovely. The kids loved it
Fizzy
Nice taste if grapes,Good size of bottles but too expensive
Great wine alternative
Great wine alternative fir soecial occasions and parties. Nice level of fizz too.
Nice refresh
tasty refreshing sparkling juice drink. good for non drinkers or kids to celebration
Lovely taste
We tried this with ourChristmas dinner and everyone loved it. It has a really rich taste and wasnt too fizzy. Bought as part of a promotionbut would definitely buy this product again.
Sparkly fruitiness!
Really enjoyed these! Came in handy for non-drinkers over christmas
A tasty alcohol free fizz!
This drink was strong in flavour and filled with bubbles for a delicious fizzy treat! It is luxurious and feels like a real treat whilst also being alchohol free so it can be enjoyed by the whole family! :)