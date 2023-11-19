Spring Force Toilet Tissue 6 White Double Rolls

Springforce toilet tissue, 6 white double rolls, 2 ply.

Springforce Toilet Tissue "Rebellious hope is good but earlier diagnosis is even better" Dame Debs Deborah James. Founder, Bowelbabe We're proud to have partnered with dame Deborah James and cancer research UK to raise awareness of bowel cancer. 6 white double rolls Exclusively at Tesco Twice as many sheets per roll. Lasts Longer* 6 Double Rolls = 12 Standard Rolls You know your body best, so don't ignore something that doesn't look or feel quite right. Talk to your GP if you have any of these symptoms: • A change in your normal bowel habit, such as looser poo, pooing more often or constipation. • Bleeding from your bottom or blood in your poo (blood can look bright red, dark red or turn your poo dark) • Tummy pain (especially if it doesn't go away) or a lump in your tummy. • Unexplained tiredness or breathlessness. • Losing weight without trying. Even if it's not on this list, listen to your body and get any unusual changes checked out. For more information and support speak to a Tesco Pharmacy colleague or go to cruk.org/bowel *Twice as many sheets per roll, so lasts Longer than a standard roll. 6 rolls x 2 ply tissue. Average 440 sheets per roll. CORE: Recycle FILM: Don’t recycle at home. Recycle at larger supermarkets. Contains 30% Recycled plastic

Pack size: 2640SHT

Produced in the U.K., the U.K.

6 Rolls per pack