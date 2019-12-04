Andrex Gentle Clean Toilet Tissue 9 Roll Pack

Product Description
- Gentle Clean
- Andrex Gentle Clean With Gentle Embossed Puppies. 4 Toilet rolls. Average 170 sheets per toilet roll. 2 Ply Toilet Paper
- Andrex® wants everyone to feel as clean as possible. Andrex® Gentle Clean is designed with this in mind. It is fragrance-free, dermatologically tested and embossed with puppies to give you and your family a gentle clean. We recommend using Andrex® Gentle Clean alongside Andrex Washlets® to help you feel cleaner and fresher than using dry toilet tissue alone. The Andrex® Clean Routine1. Use 3-4 sheets per wipe2. Wipe from front to back until clean3. Use 1-2 Washlets® to feel cleaner4. Pat dry with toilet tissue5. Always wash hands with soap
- Average 170 Sheets Per Roll. 2 Ply. Average sheet size 124mm x 103mm. Average roll length 21.08m
- With puppies on a roll
- White
- 2 Ply
- Pack size: 1530SHT
Information
Name and address
Return to
- Consumer Services
- ASKGTT16,
- 1 Tower View,
- Kings Hill,
- West Malling,
- ME19 4HA.
- Or call us on: Freephone 0800 626 008 (UK) 1800 626 008 (ROI) quoting the number printed on the inside of the core.
Net Contents
9 x Rolls
