Bondi Sands Fragrance Free Body Lotion Spf30 150Ml

BONDI SANDS F/F BODY LOTION SPF30 150ML

Summer is here! Enjoy a sun-soaked day the Bondi Sands way with our SPF 30 Sunscreen Lotion. Providing UVA & UVB protection, our fragrance free formula is non-greasy, fast absorbing and gentle on the skin. Developed to be water resistant for up to four hours so you can step into the sun with confidence.

The Australian tan High Protection 4Hr Water Resistant Lotion With Vitamin E 72hr Hydration Reef Friendly Australian made Sulphate Free Cruelty free UVA *** Good

Pack size: 150ML

Ingredients

Aqua (Water), Homosalate, Ethylhexyl Salicylate, Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane, Cera Alba (Beeswax), Paraffinum Liquidum (Mineral Oil), Silica, Isopropyl Myristate, Octocrylene, PEG-15 Cocamine, Hydroxyacetophenone, PEG-40 Stearate, Benzyl Alcohol, Saccharide Isomerate, Phenoxyethanol, Hydroxyethylcellulose, Carbomer, Triethanolamine, Citric Acid, Sodium Chloride, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Tocopheryl Acetate

Produce of

Made in Australia

Net Contents

150ml

Preparation and Usage