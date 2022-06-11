We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco P/Chef Meat Free Spaghetti Bolognese 450G

2.6(7)Write a review
Tesco P/Chef Meat Free Spaghetti Bolognese 450G

This product's currently out of stock

Each pack

Energy
1938kJ
460kcal
23%of the reference intake
Fat
9.9g

low

14%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.5g

low

8%of the reference intake
Sugars
10.2g

low

11%of the reference intake
Salt
1.35g

medium

23%of the reference intake

Product Description

  • Spaghetti, soya protein and mushrooms in a tomato and herb sauce.
  • The Plant Chef Derek Sarno is the culinary talent transforming crowd pleasing classics into 100% plant based dishes with big, bold flavours that pack a tasty punch.
  • Spaghetti and SOYA PROTEIN mince and mushrooms tossed in a herby tomato, garlic and red wine sauce.
  • Pack size: 450G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Spaghetti (40%) [Durum Wheat Semolina, Water], Tomato, Rehydrated Soya Protein Concentrate, Water, Onion, Red Wine, Carrot, Tomato Paste, Celery, Mushroom (2%), Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Garlic Purée, Red Wine Vinegar, Sundried Tomatoes, Cornflour, Yeast Extract, Demerara Sugar, Basil, Sunflower Oil, Caramelised Sugar Powder, Salt, Oregano, Rapeseed Oil, Parsley, Rosemary, Sugar, Black Pepper, Potato Maltodextrin, Garlic Powder, Oregano Powder, Modified Tapioca Starch, Maize Maltodextrin, Stabiliser (Acacia Gum), Maize Starch, Coconut Oil, Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Sodium Citrate), Garlic, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 190°C / Fan 170°C / Gas 5 30 mins Remove sleeve and pierce film lid. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: 190°C / Fan 170°C / Gas 5 40 mins Remove sleeve and pierce film lid. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.

Microwave

Instructions: For best results, microwave.
800W/900W 5 mins / 4 mins
Remove sleeve and pierce film lid.
Heat on full power.
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Stir before serving.

Microwave from frozen

Instructions: 800W/900W 8 mins / 7 mins
Heat on full power.
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Stir before serving.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle Tray. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

450g e

Good taste, nice texture

4 stars

Very nice flavour and texture, but like a lot of vegan foods a bit over priced so finding it hard to eat more healthier on a low budget. But for those who can afford it,. give it a try and you'll probably be pleased you did,

Inedible

1 stars

I was given one of these and a plant chef mushroom fettucine by someone who thought they would be good for me as I dont eat meat. Both were absolutely dreadful, I cant believe Tesco are selling such dreadful food. Fed both to my chickens as they were not fit for human consumption.

Excellent

5 stars

I almost didn't get this because of the bad reviews but very glad I did! Really good meal...very tasty and filling, will be ordering again.

Horrible change to the recipe.

1 stars

This WAS great, a really good meat free bolognese BUT since they have changed the recipe its way, way too heavy on the garlic to the point I Can't eat it. You don't even need to open the containers to be able to smell the garlic,so it contaminates all the food you put in its vicinity while it's in the fridge. Unfortunately I will not be buying this again due to the new recipe which is a shame as I really liked the old version.

Absolutely delicious Perfect texture & flavour The

5 stars

Absolutely delicious Perfect texture & flavour The nicest vegan Bolognese by far

Yuk

1 stars

Wanted to give 0 stars, Another awful plant chef meal. Went in the bin. Won't be buying again

Awful new recipe t

1 stars

prefer the previous recipe they have doubled the salt content and given it an overpowering taste of Tomato puree AWFUL! please go back to previous low salt recipe

