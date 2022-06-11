Tesco P/Chef Meat Free Spaghetti Bolognese 450G

Good taste, nice texture
Very nice flavour and texture, but like a lot of vegan foods a bit over priced so finding it hard to eat more healthier on a low budget. But for those who can afford it,. give it a try and you'll probably be pleased you did,
Inedible
I was given one of these and a plant chef mushroom fettucine by someone who thought they would be good for me as I dont eat meat. Both were absolutely dreadful, I cant believe Tesco are selling such dreadful food. Fed both to my chickens as they were not fit for human consumption.
Excellent
I almost didn't get this because of the bad reviews but very glad I did! Really good meal...very tasty and filling, will be ordering again.
Horrible change to the recipe.
This WAS great, a really good meat free bolognese BUT since they have changed the recipe its way, way too heavy on the garlic to the point I Can't eat it. You don't even need to open the containers to be able to smell the garlic,so it contaminates all the food you put in its vicinity while it's in the fridge. Unfortunately I will not be buying this again due to the new recipe which is a shame as I really liked the old version.
Absolutely delicious Perfect texture & flavour The nicest vegan Bolognese by far
Yuk
Wanted to give 0 stars, Another awful plant chef meal. Went in the bin. Won't be buying again
Awful new recipe t
prefer the previous recipe they have doubled the salt content and given it an overpowering taste of Tomato puree AWFUL! please go back to previous low salt recipe