Christmas Ale Gift Tube 330Ml

Christmas Ale Gift Tube 330Ml
£2.50
£7.58/litre

Product Description

  • Castle Eden Christmas Chestnut Ale
  • A classic seasonal winter ale brewed with locally grown barley and English hops. Perfectly blended to give a malty, slightly nutty, hop flavour to savour.
  • Craft Brewed for Maximum Flavour
  • Pack size: 330ML

Information

Ingredients

Water, Malted Barley (contains Gluten), Hops, Yeast, Chestnut Flavour

Allergy Information

  • This product does not contain Nuts.

Alcohol Units

1.3

ABV

4% vol

Alcohol Type

Beer

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Best before: See base of tube

Produce of

Packed and distributed in the UK

Name and address

  • Produced by:
  • Castle Eden Brewery Ltd,
  • 8 East Cliff Road,
  • Spectrum Business Park,
  • Seaham,
  • SR7 7PS.

Distributor address

  • Blue Tree Ltd,
  • Melbourn Science Park,
  • Melbourn,
  • SG8 6HB.
  • BTGG Europe Limited,
  • The Black Church,

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

330ml ℮

1 Review

Average of 2 stars

Did not like at all

2 stars

Did not like at all cannot recommend

