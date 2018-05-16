Tesco Meat & Vegetable 6 Pork Sausages 400G

- Energy907kJ 217kcal11%
Typical values per 100g: Energy 776kJ / 185kcal
Product Description
- 6 Pork, butternut squash, caramelised onion, butter bean and spinach sausages with seasonings.
- PACKED WITH 30% VEG WITH CARAMELISED RED ONION, BUTTERNUT SQUASH, BUTTER BEANS & SPINACH
- Pack size: 400G
Information
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, best within 2 days and by ‘use by’ date shown. Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 220°C/Fan 200°C/Gas 7 25-30mins Place onto a lightly greased baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Turn occasionally.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Grill
Instructions: For best results, grill. Chilled: 16-18 mins. Place under a pre-heated medium grill. Turn occasionally.
Produce of
Made using British pork.
Number of uses
3 Servings
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle Sleeve. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
400g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|2 sausages (117g**)
|Energy
|776kJ / 185kcal
|907kJ / 217kcal
|Fat
|8.8g
|10.3g
|Saturates
|3.3g
|3.9g
|Carbohydrate
|12.8g
|15.0g
|Sugars
|4.0g
|4.7g
|Fibre
|3.5g
|4.1g
|Protein
|12.1g
|14.1g
|Salt
|1.3g
|1.5g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When grilled according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When grilled according to instructions 400g typically weighs 351g.
|-
|-
