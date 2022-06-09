XLS Medical Weight Loss Plus 40 Tablets

With Natural Ingredients* *Principal ingredients is from natural origin. Clinically proven weight loss** XLS-Medical Weight Loss + contains a unique combination of natural principal ingredients that reduce calorie intake from fat and sugars, helping you to lose more weight**. Our clinically proven formula** contains natural* Grape marc extract and natural* L-arabinose derived from corn to effectively reduce the calorie intake of fat and sugars from your food. *Principal ingredient is from natural origin. **Grube et al, 2015 in Evidence-based Complementary and Alternative Medicine Last revision: September 2020 XLS-Medical Weight Loss + is a medical device for prevention and treatment of excess weight, when taken in combination with a balanced diet and regular physical activity. XLS-Medical Weight Loss + has a well-established safety profile and tolerability. It has no added artificial flavourings, salt or preservatives. Note: XLS-MEDICAL WEIGHT LOSS + reduces the digestion of dietary carbohydrates, which may lead Ito flatulence (passing of gas) in some individuals during the first few days of consumption. This is not al cause for concern as it will dissipate as soon as your body adapts to the increased amount of undigested carbohydrates. The incidence of adverse side effects being reported was very rare (<0.01%). These hypersensitivity reactions were typical of food allergies such as rash, itching, slight swelling, headache, nausea and mild gastrointestinal upset such as stomach pain, bloating, diarrhea and constipation. In such cases of side effects, treatment should be discontinued.

Ingredients

A patented and unique combination of Grape Marc Extract and L-Arabinosen Microcrystalline Cellulose, Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose (HPMC), Tri-Calcium Phosphate, Magnesium Stearate

Net Contents

40 x Tablets

Preparation and Usage

Please read all information carefully before use. Direction for use: Take 2 tablets of XLS-Medical Weight Loss + 30 minutes before each of the two main meals daily. Do not exceed 4 tablets daily. It is recommended to drink enough liquid during the day when consuming XLS-Medical Weight Loss +. For the treatment and prevention of excess weight & general weight management.

Lower age limit

18 Years