Tesco Plant Chef Meat Free Crispy Nuggets 180G

- Energy834kJ 199kcal10%
- Fat8.0g11%
- Saturates0.9g5%
- Sugars1.4g2%
- Salt0.9g15%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1005kJ / 240kcal
Product Description
- Soya and wheat protein coated in batter.
- The Plant Chef Derek Sarno is the culinary talent transforming crowd pleasing classics into 100% plant based dishes with big, bold flavours that pack a tasty punch.
- 100% Plant Based Seasoned soya and wheat protein coated in a crispy tempura style batter
- Pack size: 180G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Water, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Soya Protein (5%), Sunflower Oil, Wheat Protein (4.5%), Soya Protein Isolate (4.5%), Cornflour, Wheat Starch, Yeast Extract, Yeast, Thickener (Methyl Cellulose), Onion Powder, Sugar, Garlic Purée, Lemon Juice, Flavouring, Sugar Cane Fibre, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate, Calcium Phosphates), Salt, Maize Starch, Pea Starch, Rapeseed Oil, White Pepper, Paprika Extract, Wheat Gluten, Garlic Powder, Black Pepper, Dextrose, Iron, Vitamin B12.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold., Prepared to a vegan recipe, not suitable for milk and egg allergy sufferers because these allergens are present in the environment
Legal information
Packaged in a protective atmosphere
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 24 hours/ 1 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 220°C/ Fan 200°C/ Gas 7 12-15 mins. Place nuggets on a baking tray and cook in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Turn occasionally.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket Sleeve. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
180g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/2 of pack (83g**)
|Energy
|1005kJ / 240kcal
|834kJ / 199kcal
|Fat
|9.6g
|8.0g
|Saturates
|1.1g
|0.9g
|Carbohydrate
|21.5g
|17.9g
|Sugars
|1.7g
|1.4g
|Fibre
|2.9g
|2.4g
|Protein
|15.3g
|12.7g
|Salt
|1.1g
|0.9g
|Vitamin B12
|0.80µg
|0.66µg
|Iron
|4.8mg
|4.0mg
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|** When cooked according to instructions 180g typically weighs 166g.
|When cooked according to instructions.
