Tesco Meat & Cheese Party Platter 326G
One slice of Cheddar
- Energy
- 74kJ
-
- 18kcal
- 1%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 1.4g
- 2%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 0.9g
- 5%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- <0.1g
- <1%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.07g
- 1%of the reference intake
high
high
low
medium
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1611kJ / 388kcal
Product Description
- A selection of lightly salted savoury biscuits; slices of medium Cheddar cheese; slices of coloured medium Cheddar cheese; slices of chorizo- cured pork sausage with paprika and slices of salchichon- cured pork salami.
- Salchichon and Chorizo Salami with savoury crackers & Cheddar cheese slices. Perfect for snacking.
- Pack size: 326G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Crackers(Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Sunflower Oil, Sugar, Raising Agent (Calcium Polyphosphate, Ammonium Carbonate, Sodium Carbonate), Invert Sugar, Malted Barley Extract, Salt, Water, Flavouring, Enzymes, Sodium Metabisulphite), Cheddar Cheese (Milk)(Milk, Salt, Starter Culture, Microbial Rennet), Coloured Cheddar cheese(Milk, Salt, Colour (Annatto Norbixin, Beta-Carotene), Starter Culture, Microbial Rennet), Chorizo(Pork, Water, Salt, Paprika (2%), Maltodextrin, Dextrose, Garlic Paste, Acerola Extract, Preservative (Potassium Nitrite, Sodium Nitrite), Nutmeg, Oregano, Starter Culture), Salchichon(Pork, Salt, Water, Maltodextrin, Black Pepper, Garlic, Dextrose, White Pepper, Antioxidant (Sodium Erythorbate), Preservative (Sodium Nitrite), Starter Culture).
Allergy Information
- May contain sesame seeds.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Legal information
Packaged in a protective atmosphere
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for freezing.
Number of uses
14 Servings
Recycling info
Film. Don't Recycle Tray. Recycle Sleeve. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
326g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One slice of Cheddar (4.6g)
|Energy
|1611kJ / 388kcal
|74kJ / 18kcal
|Fat
|30.3g
|1.4g
|Saturates
|18.9g
|0.9g
|Carbohydrate
|3.5g
|0.2g
|Sugars
|<0.1g
|<0.1g
|Fibre
|0.9g
|<0.1g
|Protein
|24.9g
|1.1g
|Salt
|1.45g
|0.07g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
One slice of coloured Cheddar
- Energy
- 72kJ
-
- 17kcal
- 1%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 1.4g
- 2%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 0.9g
- 5%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- <0.1g
- <1%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.09g
- 2%of the reference intake
high
high
low
high
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1567kJ / 378kcal
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Colours (Annatto Norbixin, Beta-Carotene).
Allergy Information
- May contain sesame seeds.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
- Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for freezing.
Number of uses
14 Servings
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One slice of coloured Cheddar (4.6g)
|Energy
|1567kJ / 378kcal
|72kJ / 17kcal
|Fat
|30.9g
|1.4g
|Saturates
|19.6g
|0.9g
|Carbohydrate
|2.8g
|0.1g
|Sugars
|0.1g
|<0.1g
|Fibre
|0.9g
|<0.1g
|Protein
|21.7g
|1.0g
|Salt
|1.91g
|0.09g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
One slice of salchichon
- Energy
- 52kJ
-
- 13kcal
- 1%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 0.9g
- 1%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 0.3g
- 2%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- <0.1g
- <1%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.15g
- 3%of the reference intake
high
high
low
high
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1497kJ / 360kcal
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Pork, Salt, Maltodextrin, Black Pepper, Garlic, Dextrose, White Pepper, Antioxidant (Sodium Erythorbate), Preservative (Sodium Nitrite).
Allergy Information
- May contain sesame seeds.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
- Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for freezing.
Number of uses
14 Servings
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One slice of salchichon (3.5g)
|Energy
|1497kJ / 360kcal
|52kJ / 13kcal
|Fat
|26.6g
|0.9g
|Saturates
|7.7g
|0.3g
|Carbohydrate
|0.9g
|<0.1g
|Sugars
|<0.1g
|<0.1g
|Fibre
|0.4g
|<0.1g
|Protein
|29.1g
|1.0g
|Salt
|4.28g
|0.15g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
One cracker
- Energy
- 145kJ
-
- 35kcal
- 2%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 1.7g
- 2%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 0.1g
- 1%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 0.4g
- <1%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.06g
- 1%of the reference intake
high
medium
medium
medium
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2072kJ / 495kcal
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Sunflower Oil, Sugar, Raising Agents (Tricalcium Phosphate, Magnesium Carbonate, Sodium Carbonate), Invert Sugar, Malted Barley Extract, Salt, Flavouring.
Allergy Information
- May contain sesame seeds.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
- Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for freezing.
Number of uses
14 Servings
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One cracker (7g)
|Energy
|2072kJ / 495kcal
|145kJ / 35kcal
|Fat
|24.2g
|1.7g
|Saturates
|2.0g
|0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|61.0g
|4.3g
|Sugars
|6.4g
|0.4g
|Fibre
|1.5g
|0.1g
|Protein
|7.5g
|0.5g
|Salt
|0.87g
|0.06g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
One slice of chorizo
- Energy
- 52kJ
-
- 13kcal
- 1%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 1.0g
- 1%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 0.3g
- 2%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- <0.1g
- <1%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.12g
- 2%of the reference intake
high
high
low
high
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1489kJ / 359kcal
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Pork, Salt, Paprika, Maltodextrin, Dextrose, Garlic Paste, Acerola Extract, Preservatives (Potassium Nitrite, Sodium Nitrite), Nutmeg, Oregano.
Allergy Information
- May contain sesame seeds.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
- Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for freezing.
Number of uses
14 Servings
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One slice of chorizo (3.5g)
|Energy
|1489kJ / 359kcal
|52kJ / 13kcal
|Fat
|29.8g
|1.0g
|Saturates
|8.4g
|0.3g
|Carbohydrate
|1.6g
|<0.1g
|Sugars
|<0.1g
|<0.1g
|Fibre
|2.0g
|<0.1g
|Protein
|20.2g
|0.7g
|Salt
|3.53g
|0.12g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One slice of Cheddar (4.6g)
|Energy
|1610kJ / 388kcal
|74kJ / 18kcal
|Fat
|30.3g
|1.4g
|Saturates
|18.9g
|0.9g
|Carbohydrate
|3.5g
|0.2g
|Sugars
|<0.1g
|<0.1g
|Fibre
|0.9g
|<0.1g
|Protein
|24.9g
|1.1g
|Salt
|1.45g
|0.07g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.