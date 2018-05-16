We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Meat & Cheese Party Platter 326G

Tesco Meat & Cheese Party Platter 326G

£5.00
£15.34/kg

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1611kJ / 388kcal

Product Description

  • A selection of lightly salted savoury biscuits; slices of medium Cheddar cheese; slices of coloured medium Cheddar cheese; slices of chorizo- cured pork sausage with paprika and slices of salchichon- cured pork salami.
  • Salchichon and Chorizo Salami with savoury crackers & Cheddar cheese slices. Perfect for snacking.
  • Pack size: 326G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Crackers(Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Sunflower Oil, Sugar, Raising Agent (Calcium Polyphosphate, Ammonium Carbonate, Sodium Carbonate), Invert Sugar, Malted Barley Extract, Salt, Water, Flavouring, Enzymes, Sodium Metabisulphite), Cheddar Cheese (Milk)(Milk, Salt, Starter Culture, Microbial Rennet), Coloured Cheddar cheese(Milk, Salt, Colour (Annatto Norbixin, Beta-Carotene), Starter Culture, Microbial Rennet), Chorizo(Pork, Water, Salt, Paprika (2%), Maltodextrin, Dextrose, Garlic Paste, Acerola Extract, Preservative (Potassium Nitrite, Sodium Nitrite), Nutmeg, Oregano, Starter Culture), Salchichon(Pork, Salt, Water, Maltodextrin, Black Pepper, Garlic, Dextrose, White Pepper, Antioxidant (Sodium Erythorbate), Preservative (Sodium Nitrite), Starter Culture).

Allergy Information

  • May contain sesame seeds.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Legal information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for freezing.

Number of uses

14 Servings

Recycling info

Film. Don't Recycle Tray. Recycle Sleeve. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

326g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne slice of Cheddar (4.6g)
Energy1611kJ / 388kcal74kJ / 18kcal
Fat30.3g1.4g
Saturates18.9g0.9g
Carbohydrate3.5g0.2g
Sugars<0.1g<0.1g
Fibre0.9g<0.1g
Protein24.9g1.1g
Salt1.45g0.07g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1567kJ / 378kcal

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Colours (Annatto Norbixin, Beta-Carotene).

Allergy Information

  • May contain sesame seeds.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

  • Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for freezing.

Number of uses

14 Servings

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne slice of coloured Cheddar (4.6g)
Energy1567kJ / 378kcal72kJ / 17kcal
Fat30.9g1.4g
Saturates19.6g0.9g
Carbohydrate2.8g0.1g
Sugars0.1g<0.1g
Fibre0.9g<0.1g
Protein21.7g1.0g
Salt1.91g0.09g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1497kJ / 360kcal

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pork, Salt, Maltodextrin, Black Pepper, Garlic, Dextrose, White Pepper, Antioxidant (Sodium Erythorbate), Preservative (Sodium Nitrite).

Allergy Information

  • May contain sesame seeds.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

  • Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for freezing.

Number of uses

14 Servings

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne slice of salchichon (3.5g)
Energy1497kJ / 360kcal52kJ / 13kcal
Fat26.6g0.9g
Saturates7.7g0.3g
Carbohydrate0.9g<0.1g
Sugars<0.1g<0.1g
Fibre0.4g<0.1g
Protein29.1g1.0g
Salt4.28g0.15g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2072kJ / 495kcal

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Sunflower Oil, Sugar, Raising Agents (Tricalcium Phosphate, Magnesium Carbonate, Sodium Carbonate), Invert Sugar, Malted Barley Extract, Salt, Flavouring.

Allergy Information

  • May contain sesame seeds.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

  • Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for freezing.

Number of uses

14 Servings

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne cracker (7g)
Energy2072kJ / 495kcal145kJ / 35kcal
Fat24.2g1.7g
Saturates2.0g0.1g
Carbohydrate61.0g4.3g
Sugars6.4g0.4g
Fibre1.5g0.1g
Protein7.5g0.5g
Salt0.87g0.06g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1489kJ / 359kcal

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pork, Salt, Paprika, Maltodextrin, Dextrose, Garlic Paste, Acerola Extract, Preservatives (Potassium Nitrite, Sodium Nitrite), Nutmeg, Oregano.

Allergy Information

  • May contain sesame seeds.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

  • Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for freezing.

Number of uses

14 Servings

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne slice of chorizo (3.5g)
Energy1489kJ / 359kcal52kJ / 13kcal
Fat29.8g1.0g
Saturates8.4g0.3g
Carbohydrate1.6g<0.1g
Sugars<0.1g<0.1g
Fibre2.0g<0.1g
Protein20.2g0.7g
Salt3.53g0.12g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1610kJ / 388kcal

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cheddar Cheese (Milk).

Allergy Information

  • May contain sesame seeds.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

  • Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for freezing.

Number of uses

14 Servings

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne slice of Cheddar (4.6g)
Energy1610kJ / 388kcal74kJ / 18kcal
Fat30.3g1.4g
Saturates18.9g0.9g
Carbohydrate3.5g0.2g
Sugars<0.1g<0.1g
Fibre0.9g<0.1g
Protein24.9g1.1g
Salt1.45g0.07g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

