We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
Lily's Kitchen Cat Shredded Fillets Tuna & Salmon 70G

Lily's Kitchen Cat Shredded Fillets Tuna & Salmon 70G

5(2)
Write a review

£1.30

£18.57/kg

Lily's Kitchen Cat Shredded Fillets Tuna & Salmon 70G
We've gone completely rogue (also known as 100% cat) and cooked up something that even the most independent feline will get off the sofa for. We're talking sumptuous shredded tuna and salmon fillets, nestled in a delicious broth. Best of all, these recipes are made with natural ingredients, no added sugars (rare for cat food, we know) and of course, no grains.It's also complete, which means this food has everything your cat needs - no not all cat food does. But our cats inspire us to do great things on their behalf. Whiskered Einsteins. So make good choices (unless you aren't attached to that plant pot).
At Lily's Kitchen we believe pets are family. That's why our mission is to inspire pet parents everywhere to feed their furry family proper food. What's proper food you ask? Delicious, complete recipes packed full of freshly prepared, nutritious natural ingredients. Proper food is food you can trust, labelled honestly, made by people who care. We think cats and dogs need proper food to live healthy, happy lives doing what they do best; ruling the roost and drooling on your freshly mopped floor. Lily's Kitchen is proud to be the first pet food maker to certify as a B Corp, using business as a force for good.
Rinse - Recycle
By Appointment to HRH The Prince of Wales Manufacture of Pet Food Lily's Kitchen Ltd London
Delicious shredded textureMade with proper fishNatural ingredientsNo added sugarsGrain-free recipeComplete and Balanced Recipe
Pack size: 70G
No added sugars

Ingredients

51% Freshly Prepared: Tuna 47%, Salmon 4%, Tuna Broth 47%, Sunflower Oil, Minerals, Tapioca, Tuna Oil

Allergy Information

Made in a factory that handles Grains so traces may be present.

Produce of

Product of Thailand

Net Contents

70g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Daily Feeding Guidelines: Serve at room temperature with a bowl of fresh water nearby.24H Daily Feeding Guidelines1-2kg, 75-230g3-4kg, 155-365g5-6kg, 220-475g

View all Wet Cat Food

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here