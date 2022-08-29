Lily's Kitchen Cat Shredded Fillets Tuna & Salmon 70G

We've gone completely rogue (also known as 100% cat) and cooked up something that even the most independent feline will get off the sofa for. We're talking sumptuous shredded tuna and salmon fillets, nestled in a delicious broth. Best of all, these recipes are made with natural ingredients, no added sugars (rare for cat food, we know) and of course, no grains. It's also complete, which means this food has everything your cat needs - no not all cat food does. But our cats inspire us to do great things on their behalf. Whiskered Einsteins. So make good choices (unless you aren't attached to that plant pot).

At Lily's Kitchen we believe pets are family. That's why our mission is to inspire pet parents everywhere to feed their furry family proper food. What's proper food you ask? Delicious, complete recipes packed full of freshly prepared, nutritious natural ingredients. Proper food is food you can trust, labelled honestly, made by people who care. We think cats and dogs need proper food to live healthy, happy lives doing what they do best; ruling the roost and drooling on your freshly mopped floor. Lily's Kitchen is proud to be the first pet food maker to certify as a B Corp, using business as a force for good.

Delicious shredded texture Made with proper fish Natural ingredients No added sugars Grain-free recipe Complete and Balanced Recipe

Pack size: 70G

51% Freshly Prepared: Tuna 47%, Salmon 4%, Tuna Broth 47%, Sunflower Oil, Minerals, Tapioca, Tuna Oil

Made in a factory that handles Grains so traces may be present.

Product of Thailand

70g ℮

