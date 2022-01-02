We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Finest Free From Luxury Truffle Selection 136G

Tesco Finest Free From Luxury Truffle Selection 136G
2 truffles

Energy
506kJ
121kcal
6%of the reference intake
Fat
7.3g

high

10%of the reference intake
Saturates
4.5g

high

23%of the reference intake
Sugars
10.7g

high

12%of the reference intake
Salt
<0.01g

low

<1%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2200kJ / 527kcal

Product Description

  • A selection of salted caramel flavour truffles, raspberry flavour truffles, Christmas spice flavour truffles and dark chocolate orange and maple flavoured truffles, made with inulin, rice syrup, maltodextrin, rice flour and maize flour.
  • A Free From selection of lightly dusted filled truffles, including: Choc shell with a smooth and silky salted caramel flavour filling Belgian dark chocolate flavoured with Seville orange and Canadian maple syrup White choc shell filled with a sweet raspberry flavour Christmas spice flavoured truffles filled with Belgian dark chocolate
  • A selection of rich and smooth truffles with an assortment of four indulgent flavours
  • Pack size: 136G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: White Choc Raspberry Flavour Truffle [Sugar, Cocoa Butter**, Inulin, Invert Sugar Syrup, Maltodextrin, Icing Sugar, Water, Maize Flour, Glucose Syrup, Coconut Oil, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavourings], Dark Chocolate Orange and Maple Flavoured Truffle [Dark Chocolate (Cocoa Mass**, Sugar, Cocoa Butter**, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins)), Sugar, Invert Sugar Syrup, Water, Cocoa Butter**, Cocoa Mass**, Glucose Syrup, Rice Syrup, Inulin, Maple Syrup, Coconut Oil, Rice Flour, Cocoa Powder**, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavourings, Orange Oil], Christmas Spice Flavour Truffle [Sugar, Cocoa Butter**, Dark Chocolate (Cocoa Mass**, Sugar, Cocoa Butter**, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins)), Coconut Oil, Cocoa Mass**, Rice Syrup, Inulin, Icing Sugar, Rice Flour, Flavourings, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins)], Salted Caramel Flavour Truffle [Sugar, Cocoa Butter**, Cocoa Mass**, Invert Sugar Syrup, Rice Syrup, Inulin, Water, Glucose Syrup, Coconut Oil, Rice Flour, Flavourings, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Sea Salt].

**Rainforest Alliance Certified. Find out more at ra.org

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Legal information

Dark chocolate contains cocoa solids 60% minimum

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and out of direct sunlight.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Recycling info

Tray. Recycle Carton. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

136g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g2 truffles (23g)
Energy2200kJ / 527kcal506kJ / 121kcal
Fat31.6g7.3g
Saturates19.6g4.5g
Carbohydrate56.1g12.9g
Sugars46.7g10.7g
Fibre3.3g0.8g
Protein3.0g0.7g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
Lovely truffles with no palm oil

5 stars

Very yummy selection, especially since it's so rare to find good quality truffles for allergy sufferers! Small box, 12 truffles in total, three of each flavour. I wish they were cheaper! But they contain no palm oil which is great. A tasty treat - recommended.

Too small

1 stars

Ridiculously small. I ordered for home delivery and have items delivered to boxes in my garden and keep my distance from all deliveries. If I had seen how small it was I would have returned it. I was expecting a box the size of Milk Tray.

Simply the best

5 stars

I'm been searching for tasty vegan chocolates for years and these are simply the best. They are the closest to dairy chocolate I've ever had and are delicious. Please restock them soon so I can order them again!

