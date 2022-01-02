Tesco Finest Free From Luxury Truffle Selection 136G

Lovely truffles with no palm oil
Very yummy selection, especially since it's so rare to find good quality truffles for allergy sufferers! Small box, 12 truffles in total, three of each flavour. I wish they were cheaper! But they contain no palm oil which is great. A tasty treat - recommended.
Too small
Ridiculously small. I ordered for home delivery and have items delivered to boxes in my garden and keep my distance from all deliveries. If I had seen how small it was I would have returned it. I was expecting a box the size of Milk Tray.
Simply the best
I'm been searching for tasty vegan chocolates for years and these are simply the best. They are the closest to dairy chocolate I've ever had and are delicious. Please restock them soon so I can order them again!