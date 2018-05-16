The Jolly Hog Outdoor Bred Black Treacle Ham 100G

Product Description
- Treacle Cured, Cooked and Smoked Formed Ham
- Help Us Feed others with Fareshare UK*
- We're working with Fareshare UK to help feed families and children in need. To learn more about our Jolly Good Deeds, and to see how we're helping Fareshare UK, visit: thejollyhog.com/jolly-good-deeds
- *Registered charity number 1100051
- Beautifully bittersweet black treacle is used to create the unique flavour of this ham. Our British, outdoor bred pork is dry cured by hand with coarse sea salt then gently smoked and soaked in black treacle for up to five days. After this, the ham is sliced, extra thick, perfect for the ultimate porky sandwich heaven.
- Three Brothers, No Porkies
- Once upon a time there were three jolly brothers... a rugby player, a ship broker & a cabinet maker!
- The three brothers loved eating meat, especially pork. They decided to create their own porky delights, which one day would become the best and most delicious in the whole land... And Booom! The Jolly Hog was born...
- We are really proud of the products we have created; it's been a jolly journey from making sausages in Olly's kitchen to having them on supermarket shelves. We believe the secret to our meaty and flavoursome ham, is using only British pork that is outdoor bred and from RSPCA Assured farms.
- We hope that you love our products as much as we do.
- Josh, Max, Olly
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- RSPCA Assured - Certification Mark
- The Outdoor Bred pork in this product comes from producers inspected to RSPCA welfare standards by the RSPCA's independently certified farm assurance scheme
- Produced in the UK using Outdoor Bred, British pork
- British Dry Cured Thick Cut Ham in Black Treacle
- No Added Water
- Pack size: 100G
Information
Ingredients
Pork, Treacle (4%), Salt, Demerara Sugar, Antioxidant Sodium Ascorbate, Preservative Sodium Nitrite, Prepared with 105g of pork per 100g of product, Moisture is lost during cooking and smoking
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened consume within 2 days.Do not exceed the use by date. For use by date, see front of pack. Not suitable for freezing.
Produce of
Produced in the UK using Outdoor Bred, British Pork
Recycling info
Film. Don't Recycle
Name and address
- The Jolly Hog HQ,
- Museum Street,
- Bristol,
- BS1 6ZA.
Return to
- We are generally up to fun stuff.
- So if you have a few minutes, come check us out.
Net Contents
100g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy kJ
|551kJ
|Energy Kcal
|131kcal
|Fat
|3.2g
|of which saturates
|1.09g
|Carbohydrates
|2.0g
|of which sugars
|2.0g
|Fibre
|0.0g
|Protein
|24.0g
|Salt
|2.34g
