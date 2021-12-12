We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Italian Inspired Meat & Cheese Platter 180G

image 1 of Tesco Italian Inspired Meat & Cheese Platter 180G
£4.50
£2.50/100g

8 slices of spicy salami

Energy
212kJ
51kcal
3%of the reference intake
Fat
4.1g

high

6%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.4g

high

7%of the reference intake
Sugars
<0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.56g

high

9%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1515kJ / 365kcal

Product Description

  A selection of salami Milano, spicy salami and prosciutto with sliced mozzarella medium fat soft cheese.
  Pack size: 180G

Information

Allergy Information

  Contains milk.For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Film. Don't Recycle Tray. Recycle

Return to

  Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  U.K

Net Contents

180g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g8 slices of spicy salami (14g)
Energy1515kJ / 365kcal212kJ / 51kcal
Fat29.0g4.1g
Saturates10.0g1.4g
Carbohydrate1.0g0.1g
Sugars0.5g<0.1g
Fibre0g0g
Protein25.0g3.5g
Salt4.00g0.56g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

8 slices of spicy salami

Energy
212kJ
51kcal
3%of the reference intake
Fat
4.1g

high

6%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.4g

high

7%of the reference intake
Sugars
<0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.56g

high

9%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1515kJ / 365kcal

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pork, Salt, Spices, Dextrose, Paprika, Black Pepper, White Pepper, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate).

Allergy Information

  Contains milk.For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

  Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g8 slices of spicy salami (14g)
Energy1515kJ / 365kcal212kJ / 51kcal
Fat29.0g4.1g
Saturates10.0g1.4g
Carbohydrate1.0g0.1g
Sugars0.5g<0.1g
Fibre0g0g
Protein25.0g3.5g
Salt4.00g0.56g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

1 slice of prosciutto crudo

Energy
100kJ
24kcal
1%of the reference intake
Fat
1.2g

medium

2%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.5g

medium

3%of the reference intake
Sugars
<0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.43g

high

7%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 997kJ / 238kcal

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pork Leg, Salt.

Allergy Information

  Contains milk.For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

  Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1 slice of prosciutto crudo (17g)
Energy997kJ / 238kcal100kJ / 24kcal
Fat12.0g1.2g
Saturates4.8g0.5g
Carbohydrate0.5g<0.1g
Sugars0.5g<0.1g
Fibre0g0g
Protein32.0g3.2g
Salt4.30g0.43g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

2 slices of salami milano

Energy
151kJ
36kcal
2%of the reference intake
Fat
2.9g

high

4%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.0g

high

5%of the reference intake
Sugars
<0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.43g

high

7%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1505kJ / 363kcal

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pork, Salt, Dextrose, White Pepper, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate), Black Pepper, Dried Garlic, Starter Culture, Sugar, Cinnamon, Nutmeg, Mace, Coriander, Clove, Star Anise, Juniper Berries, Rosemary, Caraway, Laurel Leaf.

Allergy Information

  Contains milk.For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

  Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g2 slices of salami milano (10g)
Energy1505kJ / 363kcal151kJ / 36kcal
Fat28.5g2.9g
Saturates10.1g1.0g
Carbohydrate0.5g<0.1g
Sugars0.5g<0.1g
Fibre0g0g
Protein26.0g2.6g
Salt4.30g0.43g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

One slice of mozzarella

Energy
115kJ
28kcal
1%of the reference intake
Fat
2.2g

high

3%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.5g

high

8%of the reference intake
Sugars
0g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.10g

medium

2%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1437kJ / 346kcal

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Mozzarella Medium Fat Soft Cheese (Milk)

Allergy Information

  Contains milk.For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

  Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne slice of mozzarella (8g)
Energy1437kJ / 346kcal115kJ / 28kcal
Fat28.0g2.2g
Saturates19.0g1.5g
Carbohydrate0.6g<0.1g
Sugars0g0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein23.0g1.8g
Salt1.20g0.10g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
2 Reviews

Average of 1 stars

Revolting. "Finest" is a joke.

1 stars

This is utterly disgusting. Huge waste of money. The spicy salami is only spicy with no taste at all. The Milano is greasy and full of cartilage. The prosciutto looks like the last bit of dried ham you wouldn't give your dog. The worst by far were the "mozzarella" slices. Strange rubber texture and the taste is so bitter! Sour, rancid, I honestly can't think of a cheese that ever tasted as bad. I don't believe I was unlucky, I think I thought I was getting a bargain but this is just a cheap and nasty product. Tesco "Finest"! I really hope Tesco read this as trying to complain to them directly was complicated and confusing. Do not waste your money on this rubbish. It will make you feel queasy if not worse.

Awful! The meat was tasteless and plasticky textur

1 stars

Awful! The meat was tasteless and plasticky texture! The mozzarella felt like plastic!

