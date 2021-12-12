Tesco Italian Inspired Meat & Cheese Platter 180G

Revolting. “Finest” is a joke.
This is utterly disgusting. Huge waste of money. The spicy salami is only spicy with no taste at all. The Milano is greasy and full of cartilage. The prosciutto looks like the last bit of dried ham you wouldn’t give your dog. The worst by far were the “mozzarella” slices. Strange rubber texture and the taste is so bitter! Sour, rancid, I honestly can’t think of a cheese that ever tasted as bad. I don’t believe I was unlucky, I think I thought I was getting a bargain but this is just a cheap and nasty product. Tesco “Finest”! I really hope Tesco read this as trying to complain to them directly was complicated and confusing. Do not waste your money on this rubbish. It will make you feel queasy if not worse.
Awful! The meat was tasteless and plasticky texture! The mozzarella felt like plastic!