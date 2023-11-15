We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Persil 3 In1 Non Bio Laundry Washing Capsules 50 Washes 1.350kg

4.6(120)
Persil 3in1 Non Bio Wsh Cpsls 50 Wash 1.350kg
Persil 3 in 1 Non Bio Capsules power through stains, but remain gentle next to sensitive and delicate skin. The formula in these laundry detergent capsules gives clothes a deep clean while caring for their colours and fibres. These Persil laundry capsules will leave the whole family with fresh, clean clothes time and time again. The formulation of these capsules is boosted with plant-based stain removers and biodegradable ingredients, and, with our resealable pouch, they use less plastic per wash than our tubs. Tough on stains, kinder to our planet. Persil's research into skin care is recognised by the British Skin Foundation, and these washing capsules are dermatologically tested. You’ll find enough non bio capsules in this mega refill pack for up to 50 washes – ideal for families. Our 3 in 1 capsules are the latest innovation from Persil, created to give you powerful stain removal and great clothing care in one convenient pre-measured dose. Persil 3 in 1 Capsules dissolve fast to get to work quickly. How to use: Simply place 1-2 Persil non bio capsules (depending on load size and water hardness) at the back of your washing machine drum before adding your clothes on top. For the best results, add Comfort Pure fabric conditioner to the washing machine drawer before washing as usual. Note: Do not rip, tear or pierce the capsules – the outer layer will dissolve in the wash.
Persil 3 in 1 Non Bio Washing Capsules are gentle next to sensitive skin, and your clothesThese washing capsules are made with plant-based stain removers and biodegradable ingredients – tough on stains, kinder to our planetPersil's research into skin care is recognized by the British Skin FoundationOur 3 in 1 capsules are created to care for your family's laundry in one convenient pre-measured doseEasy to use 3 in 1 laundry capsules have an improved resealable pouch, reducing plastic use and caring for our planetOur mega refill pack contains enough washing capsules for up to 50 washes, perfect for families
Pack size: 1.35KG

Ingredients

15-30%: Anionic surfactants, Nonionic surfactants, soap. <5%: Optical brighteners, Perfume, Phosphonates, Polycarboxylates

Produce of

United Kingdom

Net Contents

50 ℮

