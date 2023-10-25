We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Calcot Spa Sleep Peaceful Night Mist 200Ml

Calcot Spa Sleep Peaceful Night Mist 200Ml

4(2)
£4.50

£2.25/100ml

Vegan

Calcot Spa Sleep Peaceful Night Mist 200ml "A good sleep is precious and takes you into morning, like a newly opened flower"
A lavender & bergamot scented veil, surrounding you with peace, mindfulness and calm.
Calcot Spa gives a simple promise. The very highest standard of pampering luxury in the creation of all treatments and products.Calcot Spa and its facilities are beautiful. indulge in a little of that sense of wellbeing and luxury in your home with this peaceful night mist.
Calcot Manor is a registered trademark
Luxury Award-Winning SpaNatural ExtractDermatologically TestedOur unique Calcot flower blend is 100% Vegan
Pack size: 200ML

Ingredients

Aqua (Water), Polysorbate 20, Parfum (Fragrance), Citric Acid, Sodium Benzoate, Potassium Sorbate, Tetrasodium Glutamate Diacetate, Limonene, Linalool, Sodium Hydroxide, Citrus Aurantium Amara (Bitter Orange) Leaf/Twig Oil, Citrus Limon (Lemon) Peel Extract, Citrus Sinensis Peel Extract, Citrus Sinensis Peel Oil Expressed, Eucalyptus Globulus Leaf/Twig Oil, Lavandula Hybrida Flower Extract, Lavandula Hybrida Oil, Salvia Sclarea (Clary) Flower/Leaf/Stem Oil, Geraniol, Citronellol

Produce of

Made in the UK

Net Contents

200ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Use as our therapists recommend: Spray a light mist of this calming fragrance over your pillow and bed linen or on your body, and welcome the night.

