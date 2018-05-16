Tf Lamb Cutlets With Garlic & Rosemary Crumb

- Energy1249kJ 300kcal15%
- Fat21.1g30%
- Saturates9.2g46%
- Sugars0.4g<1%
- Salt0.9g15%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1086kJ / 261kcal
Product Description
- Seasoned lamb cutlets with a sachet of shallot, rosemary and garlic crumb.
- Specialist Cut || French Trimmed Hand trimmed French style, selected for their tenderness with a garlic and rosemary crumb
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Lamb Cutlets (90%), Shalott, Rosemary and Garlic Crumb Sachet [Wheat Flour, Butter (Milk), Shallot, Rapeseed Oil, Yeast, Olive Oil, Rosemary, Garlic Purée, Salt, Onion Powder, Muscovado Sugar, Sunflower Oil, Sea Salt, Cracked Black Pepper], Rapeseed Oil, Rosemary, Sea Salt, Black Peppercorn, Red Pepper, Green Peppercorn, Pimento.
Wheat Flour contains: Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Legal information
Packaged in a protective atmosphere
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 24 hours/ 1 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: Place the cutlets on a baking tray, sprinkle over the crumb and place in the centre of a pre-heated oven. 220°C/Fan 200°C/Gas 7 10-12 mins (medium) 14-16 mins (well done) Allow cutlets to rest in a warm place for 3 minutes before serving.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Produce of
Made using British lamb.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Recycling info
Film. Don't Recycle Tray. Recycle Sachet. Don't Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|3 typical cutlets (115g)
|Energy
|1086kJ / 261kcal
|1249kJ / 300kcal
|Fat
|18.3g
|21.1g
|Saturates
|8.0g
|9.2g
|Carbohydrate
|2.8g
|3.2g
|Sugars
|0.4g
|0.4g
|Fibre
|0.8g
|0.9g
|Protein
|20.8g
|23.9g
|Salt
|0.8g
|0.9g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2021
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.