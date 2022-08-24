The Spice Tailor Korma Paste 200G

A great quality product with a really tasty flavou
A great quality product with a really tasty flavour. Makes a great curry
Great quality, good flavour and authentic. Really enjoyed it as a meal.
I love The Spice Tailor products!
High quality product, worth the price. Outstanding rich taste and flavouring. Great convenient packaging, small and compact. Detailed preparation instructions making it simple to use.0
Creamy, tasty and super easy instructions. Makes restaurant-like curries with a mild spice.
You would think you where sitting in a restaurant delicious taste
Lovely curry
Mild and creamy taste, very rich and tasty, just add saute vegetables and paneer and perfect curry is ready, definitely buy it again.
I have always been a big fan of Spice Tailor cooking kits so was excited to try these new pastes. I wasn’t disappointed, they are very good and have a wonderful flavour. As with all these kits they have very good cooking instructions which is perfect for a novice cook like me.
Spice tailor is so high quality and these new products are amazing. This korma paste is really creamy and full of flavour. Super easy to make and really versatile letting you add whatever you wish to the curry. It has clear instructions on the back of the packet. I would buy again.
Delicious
Spice tailor are the leading Indian ingredients company for me, delicious taste and ready to add to chicken in no time at all.
Great product authentic flavours
A convenient creamy curry paste with plenty of flavour. As expected it was almost as good as what I've had in restaurants.