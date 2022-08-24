We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

The Spice Tailor Korma Paste 200G

4.8(10)Write a review
£3.00
£15.00/kg

Product Description

  • Paste of spices, onion, garlic, ginger, tomato paste and fenugreek leaf in sunflower oil to create the perfect Korma sauce from scratch.
  • For detailed instructions vegan options, recipe suggestions & videos, scan the QR code or visit: thespicetailor.com/pastes
  • We use only the best spices and ingredients so our pastes are packed with layers of flavour. They are the soul of all great curries and so much more. Stir in to flavour your food from the inside out!
  • Chili rating - Mild - 1
  • Our Korma paste is mellow, creamy and flavourful
  • It adds a delicious warmth to any dish
  • No nasties
  • No artificial preservatives, colourings or flavourings!
  • Suitable for vegetarian
  • Pack size: 200G

Information

Ingredients

Onion, Sunflower Oil, Garlic, Ginger, Tomato Paste, Salt, Sugar, Spices (Cassia, Black Pepper, Cumin Bay Leaf, Black Cardamom, Turmeric Powder, Clove, Green Cardamom, Mace, Fenugreek), Dried Fenugreek Leaf

Allergy Information

  • May contain traces of Milk, Mustard, Nuts, Sesame, Peanuts, Celery, Sulphites, Gluten & Soya. For Allergens See Ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened refrigerate and consume within 28 days.Do not use if pouch is bloated or leaking. Not suitable for microwave use.

Produce of

Produced and packaged in India.

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake before using
  • Do not consume uncooked
  • 1. Heat oil and fry onion
  • 2. Blend yoghurt, cashews and cream; add into the pan, cook until thick
  • 3. Add fresh ingredients and Korma Paste; cook for 1-2 mins
  • 4. Add 100ml coconut milk, add water and simmer until fresh ingredient is cooked

Number of uses

8 Servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • The Spice Tailor Limited,
  • Horton House,
  • Exchange Flags,
  • Liverpool,
  • L2 3PF.
  • Level 1,

Return to

  • If you haven't enjoyed this product, please contact us quoting the batch number (BB box). Your statutory rights are not affected.
  • Call us on 0844 870 9184
  • The Spice Tailor Limited,
  • Horton House,
  • Exchange Flags,
  • Liverpool,
  • L2 3PF.
  • Level 1,
  • the Chase Carmanhall Road,
  • Sandyford,
  • Dublin,
  • D18 Y3X2.

Net Contents

200g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy 757kJ/
-181kcal
Fat 14.4g
of which saturates 1.5g
Carbohydrate 13.5g
of which sugars 7.5g
Fibre 3.7g
Protein 2.4g
Salt 5.2g
10 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

A great quality product with a really tasty flavou

5 stars

A great quality product with a really tasty flavour. Makes a great curry

Great quality, good flavour and authentic. Really

5 stars

Great quality, good flavour and authentic. Really enjoyed it as a meal.

I love The Spice Tailor products!

5 stars

High quality product, worth the price. Outstanding rich taste and flavouring. Great convenient packaging, small and compact. Detailed preparation instructions making it simple to use.0

Creamy, tasty and super easy instructions. Makes r

5 stars

Creamy, tasty and super easy instructions. Makes restaurant-like curries with a mild spice.

You would think you where sitting in a restaurant

4 stars

You would think you where sitting in a restaurant delicious taste

Lovely curry

5 stars

Mild and creamy taste, very rich and tasty, just add saute vegetables and paneer and perfect curry is ready, definitely buy it again.

I have always been a big fan of Spice Tailor cooki

5 stars

I have always been a big fan of Spice Tailor cooking kits so was excited to try these new pastes. I wasn’t disappointed, they are very good and have a wonderful flavour. As with all these kits they have very good cooking instructions which is perfect for a novice cook like me.

Spice tailor is so high quality and these new prod

5 stars

Spice tailor is so high quality and these new products are amazing. This korma paste is really creamy and full of flavour. Super easy to make and really versatile letting you add whatever you wish to the curry. It has clear instructions on the back of the packet. I would buy again.

Delicious

5 stars

Spice tailor are the leading Indian ingredients company for me, delicious taste and ready to add to chicken in no time at all.

Great product authentic flavours

4 stars

A convenient creamy curry paste with plenty of flavour. As expected it was almost as good as what I've had in restaurants.

