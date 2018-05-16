We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Rollito Selection 198G

Tesco Rollito Selection 198G
£4.00
£20.21/kg

2 chorizo and chilli cheddar rollitos (22g)

Energy
357kJ
86kcal
4%of the reference intake
Fat
7.0g

high

10%of the reference intake
Saturates
4.1g

high

21%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.2g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.59g

high

10%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1624kJ / 392kcal

Product Description

  • 6 Chilli Cheddar cheese wrapped in dry cured chorizo pork sausage with smoked paprika and garlic. 6 Iberico full fat hard cheese wrapped in dry cured Spanish ham. 6 Gouda medium fat hard cheese wrapped in sliced Pamplona chorizo pork sausage with smoked paprika and garlic.
  • Chorizo & chilli Cheddar cheese, Serrano ham & Iberico cheese, Chorizo Pamplona & Gouda Cheese.
  • Spicy & Creamy Chorizo & chilli Cheddar, Serrano & Iberico cheese and Chorizo Pamplona & Gouda
  • Pack size: 198G

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains pork, milk and egg.For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Legal information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Number of uses

9 Servings

Recycling info

Film. Recycle at large supermarket Tray. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

198 g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g2 chorizo and chilli cheddar rollitos
Energy1624kJ / 392kcal357kJ / 86kcal
Fat32.0g7.0g
Saturates18.6g4.1g
Carbohydrate3.3g0.7g
Sugars0.9g0.2g
Fibre1.0g0.2g
Protein22.1g4.9g
Salt2.70g0.59g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

2 rollitos

Energy
289kJ
69kcal
3%of the reference intake
Fat
5.1g

high

7%of the reference intake
Saturates
3.3g

high

17%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.62g

high

10%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1312kJ / 315kcal

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Iberico Cheese (64%) [Iberico Full Fat Hard Cheese (Milk), Preservative (Egg Lysozyme)], Serrano Ham (36%) [Pork, Salt].

Allergy Information

  • Contains pork, milk and egg.For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

  • Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Number of uses

9 Servings

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g2 rollitos (22g)
Energy1312kJ / 315kcal289kJ / 69kcal
Fat23.0g5.1g
Saturates15.0g3.3g
Carbohydrate1.4g0.3g
Sugars0.5g0.1g
Fibre0.4g<0.1g
Protein25.5g5.6g
Salt2.80g0.62g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

2 rollitos

Energy
357kJ
86kcal
4%of the reference intake
Fat
7.0g

high

10%of the reference intake
Saturates
4.1g

high

21%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.2g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.59g

high

10%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1624kJ / 392kcal

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Chilli Cheddar Cheese (64%) [Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Red Pepper, Red Chilli], Chorizo Pork Sausage (36%) [Pork, Flavouring, Salt, Smoked Paprika, Dextrose, Garlic, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate), Nutmeg, Oregano].

Allergy Information

  • Contains pork, milk and egg.For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

  • Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Number of uses

9 Servings

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g2 rollitos (22g)
Energy1624kJ / 392kcal357kJ / 86kcal
Fat32.0g7.0g
Saturates18.6g4.1g
Carbohydrate3.3g0.7g
Sugars0.9g0.2g
Fibre1.0g0.2g
Protein22.1g4.9g
Salt2.70g0.59g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

2 rollitos

Energy
351kJ
85kcal
4%of the reference intake
Fat
6.8g

high

10%of the reference intake
Saturates
4.0g

high

20%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.2g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.62g

high

10%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1596kJ / 385kcal

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Gouda Medium Fat Hard Cheese (64%) (Milk), Pamplona Chorizo Sausage (36%) [Pork, Salt, Smoked Paprika, Milk Sugar, Garlic Paste, Dextrose, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate), Nutmeg, Oregano].

Allergy Information

  • Contains pork, milk and egg.For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

  • Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Number of uses

9 Servings

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g2 rollitos (22g)
Energy1596kJ / 385kcal351kJ / 85kcal
Fat31.1g6.8g
Saturates18.2g4.0g
Carbohydrate3.4g0.7g
Sugars0.9g0.2g
Fibre1.0g0.2g
Protein22.3g4.9g
Salt2.80g0.62g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
