Tesco Rollito Selection 198G
2 chorizo and chilli cheddar rollitos (22g)
- Energy
- 357kJ
-
- 86kcal
- 4%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 7.0g
- 10%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 4.1g
- 21%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 0.2g
- <1%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.59g
- 10%of the reference intake
high
high
low
high
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1624kJ / 392kcal
Product Description
- 6 Chilli Cheddar cheese wrapped in dry cured chorizo pork sausage with smoked paprika and garlic. 6 Iberico full fat hard cheese wrapped in dry cured Spanish ham. 6 Gouda medium fat hard cheese wrapped in sliced Pamplona chorizo pork sausage with smoked paprika and garlic.
- Chorizo & chilli Cheddar cheese, Serrano ham & Iberico cheese, Chorizo Pamplona & Gouda Cheese.
- Spicy & Creamy Chorizo & chilli Cheddar, Serrano & Iberico cheese and Chorizo Pamplona & Gouda
- Pack size: 198G
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains pork, milk and egg.For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Legal information
Packaged in a protective atmosphere
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Number of uses
9 Servings
Recycling info
Film. Recycle at large supermarket Tray. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
198 g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|2 chorizo and chilli cheddar rollitos
|Energy
|1624kJ / 392kcal
|357kJ / 86kcal
|Fat
|32.0g
|7.0g
|Saturates
|18.6g
|4.1g
|Carbohydrate
|3.3g
|0.7g
|Sugars
|0.9g
|0.2g
|Fibre
|1.0g
|0.2g
|Protein
|22.1g
|4.9g
|Salt
|2.70g
|0.59g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
2 rollitos
- Energy
- 289kJ
-
- 69kcal
- 3%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 5.1g
- 7%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 3.3g
- 17%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 0.1g
- <1%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.62g
- 10%of the reference intake
high
high
low
high
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1312kJ / 315kcal
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Iberico Cheese (64%) [Iberico Full Fat Hard Cheese (Milk), Preservative (Egg Lysozyme)], Serrano Ham (36%) [Pork, Salt].
Allergy Information
- Contains pork, milk and egg.For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
- Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Number of uses
9 Servings
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|2 rollitos (22g)
|Energy
|1312kJ / 315kcal
|289kJ / 69kcal
|Fat
|23.0g
|5.1g
|Saturates
|15.0g
|3.3g
|Carbohydrate
|1.4g
|0.3g
|Sugars
|0.5g
|0.1g
|Fibre
|0.4g
|<0.1g
|Protein
|25.5g
|5.6g
|Salt
|2.80g
|0.62g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
2 rollitos
- Energy
- 357kJ
-
- 86kcal
- 4%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 7.0g
- 10%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 4.1g
- 21%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 0.2g
- <1%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.59g
- 10%of the reference intake
high
high
low
high
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1624kJ / 392kcal
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Chilli Cheddar Cheese (64%) [Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Red Pepper, Red Chilli], Chorizo Pork Sausage (36%) [Pork, Flavouring, Salt, Smoked Paprika, Dextrose, Garlic, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate), Nutmeg, Oregano].
Allergy Information
- Contains pork, milk and egg.For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
- Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Number of uses
9 Servings
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|2 rollitos (22g)
|Energy
|1624kJ / 392kcal
|357kJ / 86kcal
|Fat
|32.0g
|7.0g
|Saturates
|18.6g
|4.1g
|Carbohydrate
|3.3g
|0.7g
|Sugars
|0.9g
|0.2g
|Fibre
|1.0g
|0.2g
|Protein
|22.1g
|4.9g
|Salt
|2.70g
|0.59g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
2 rollitos
- Energy
- 351kJ
-
- 85kcal
- 4%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 6.8g
- 10%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 4.0g
- 20%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 0.2g
- <1%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.62g
- 10%of the reference intake
high
high
low
high
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1596kJ / 385kcal
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Gouda Medium Fat Hard Cheese (64%) (Milk), Pamplona Chorizo Sausage (36%) [Pork, Salt, Smoked Paprika, Milk Sugar, Garlic Paste, Dextrose, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate), Nutmeg, Oregano].
Allergy Information
- Contains pork, milk and egg.For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
- Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Number of uses
9 Servings
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|2 rollitos (22g)
|Energy
|1596kJ / 385kcal
|351kJ / 85kcal
|Fat
|31.1g
|6.8g
|Saturates
|18.2g
|4.0g
|Carbohydrate
|3.4g
|0.7g
|Sugars
|0.9g
|0.2g
|Fibre
|1.0g
|0.2g
|Protein
|22.3g
|4.9g
|Salt
|2.80g
|0.62g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
