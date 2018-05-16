Mccain Crispy French Fries 1.8Kg
- Energy921kJ 219kcal11%
- Fat7.3g10%
- Saturates0.9g4%
- Sugars0.4g<1%
- Salt0.6g10%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 772kJ
Product Description
- Crispy French Fries, thin fries cut from fresh potato and coated
- For more information see www.mccain.co.uk
- With the finest crops, we always cut from whole potatoes and prepare with love and care using real, simple ingredients and no artificial colours or preservatives.
- Here at McCain we're a family owned foods company and we know good, honest food tastes best. That's why we keep things simple.
- We're passionate about potatoes and our farmers who grow them. Our farmers are the extension of our McCain family and we have worked with some of them for over 3 generations.
- Red Tractor - Certified Potato
- Made with 100% British potatoes for everyone to enjoy!
- Perfect with... burgers
- The Original and the Best
- Great with shakes
- Irresistible with sauce!
- Prepared with sunflower oil
- Suitable for Vegans
- Halal - HFA Approved
- 100% British Potatoes
- Pack size: 1.8KG
Information
Ingredients
Potatoes (85.6%), Batter (Wheat Flour (with Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Modified Starch (Maize, Tapioca), Rice Flour, Salt, Corn Starch, Turmeric Extract, Colour (Paprika Extract)), Sunflower Oil (7%)
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in BOLD
Storage
Keep frozen at -18°c or belowIf Thawed Do Not Refreeze
Cooking Instructions
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: How to Cook...
If cooking a different amount, adjust the cooking time accordingly.
To get the best results cook from frozen, our instructions are guidelines only. For the most delicious results, do not overcook!
In the Oven...
Deep Fry
Instructions: Here's how to cook 350g of McCain Crispy French Fries.
Oven cook
Instructions: Preheat the oven to 230°C/220°C Fan/Gas Mark 8.
Spread a single layer of fries onto a baking tray and pop it into the top of the oven.
Shallow Fry
Instructions: Bake for 14 - 16 minutes, turning them every now and again, until they're lovely, crisp and light golden.
Number of uses
This pack contains 14 ovened servings
Name and address
- McCain Foods (GB) Ltd,
- Freepost NEA 11518,
- Scarborough,
- Y011 3BR.
Importer address
- EU Importer:
- McCain Foods Europe B.V.,
- Oranjeplaatweg 4 A,
- 158NM 's-Heer Arendskerke.
Return to
- We love to hear what you think about our products, so please get in touch
- Contact Us Online
- www.mccain.co.uk/contact-us
- Call Us
- 0800 146 573
- (ROI 1800 409 623)
- Mon to Fri 9am-5pm
- Except Bank Holidays
- Write to Us
- Customer Relations,
- McCain Foods (GB) Ltd,
- Freepost NEA 11518,
Net Contents
1.8kg ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g Frozen
|Per 100g Oven Baked
|Energy
|772kJ
|970kJ
|-
|184kcal
|231kcal
|Fat
|7.0g
|7.7g
|of which saturates
|0.8g
|0.9g
|Carbohydrate
|26.9g
|35.5g
|of which sugars
|0.2g
|0.4g
|Fibre
|2.3g
|3.3g
|Protein
|2.3g
|3.1g
|Salt
|0.4g
|0.6g
