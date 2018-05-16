Mccain Crispy French Fries 1.8Kg

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: How to Cook...

If cooking a different amount, adjust the cooking time accordingly.

To get the best results cook from frozen, our instructions are guidelines only. For the most delicious results, do not overcook!

In the Oven...



Deep Fry

Instructions: Here's how to cook 350g of McCain Crispy French Fries.



Oven cook

Instructions: Preheat the oven to 230°C/220°C Fan/Gas Mark 8.

Spread a single layer of fries onto a baking tray and pop it into the top of the oven.



Shallow Fry

Instructions: Bake for 14 - 16 minutes, turning them every now and again, until they're lovely, crisp and light golden.

