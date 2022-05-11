Tesco Finest Mango & Passion Fruit Frosting 400G

Worth the money
This taste lush used it ase a topping 9n a cake vanilla sponge filled with apricot jam fresh cream n peaches n peaches on top of the frosting tasted lush x
Nice icing Tesco!
I really liked this product. I used it as a filling for a sponge cake. It was easy to use and the flavour was very good. Also I have piped it into cupcakes for the freezer. I have yet to discover if it freezes! I didn't see anything on the package referring to freezing. However I shall be buying it again.
Good flavour, but too hard/not spreadable
Not at all runny, in fact too hard to spread on freshly baked cake (unless you wanted to lay “slices” in between two layers of cake, I don’t think so). I probably wouldn’t buy this again, as part of the reason for buying it in the first place was also because I had actually wanted it to be a bit runny, to try as a sort of topping over ice cream, but it didn’t work as it was far too hard, and also quite acidy. It did have a good flavour though, but as said above, it certainly was not spreadable, so I could not even use it in a cake. I would have preferred a slightly runnier consistency as most reviews testified it was. Sorry, not for me, it’s also very expensive for what it is. Only 3 stars I’m afraid
Not for me
No not for me, Found this a weird choice of flavour for a sponge cake icing also thought it was too sweet and also quite runny.
lovely taste
great taste but a little runny in texture, wasn't the best for piping