Tesco Finest Mango & Passion Fruit Frosting 400G

Tesco Finest Mango & Passion Fruit Frosting 400G
£2.30
£0.58/100g

Per 33g

Energy
603kJ
144kcal
7%of the reference intake
Fat
6.2g

high

9%of the reference intake
Saturates
3.2g

high

16%of the reference intake
Sugars
21.6g

high

24%of the reference intake
Salt
0.21g

medium

4%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1828kJ / 436kcal

Product Description

  • Alphonso mango and passion fruit flavoured frosting.
  • This deliciously tropical flavour icing brings a zesty and fruity twist to any home bake. Perfect to add a tropical vibe to a vanilla sponge or cupcakes. Why not add some fresh Mango and passion fruit to finish.
  • Pack size: 400G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Palm Oil, Water, Humectant (Glycerol), Invert Sugar Syrup, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Soya Lecithins), Beta-Carotene(Glycerol, Water, Colour (Beta-Carotene), Acacia, Sunflower Oil, Tocopherol-Rich Extract), Salt, Flavouring(Propylene Glycol, Flavouring, Glyceryl Triacetate, Ethanol), Flavouring(Propylene Glycol, Flavouring), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Rapeseed Oil, Tocopherol-Rich Extract.

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold., Prepared to a vegan recipe, not suitable for milk and egg allergy sufferers because these allergens are present in the environment

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 2 weeks. Storage in warm conditions may cause oil separation, should this occur gently stir back in. In cooler conditions leave product at room temperature for 1 - 2 hours and stir before use.

Preparation and Usage

  • Will fill and cover up to an 8'' (20cm) round cake or top 12 cupcakes.

Number of uses

approx. 12 Servings

Recycling info

Pot. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 33g
Energy1828kJ / 436kcal603kJ / 144kcal
Fat18.8g6.2g
Saturates9.7g3.2g
Carbohydrate66.3g21.9g
Sugars65.5g21.6g
Fibre0.5g0.2g
Protein0.1g<0.1g
Salt0.64g0.21g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
5 Reviews

Average of 3.8 stars

Worth the money

5 stars

This taste lush used it ase a topping 9n a cake vanilla sponge filled with apricot jam fresh cream n peaches n peaches on top of the frosting tasted lush x

Nice icing Tesco!

5 stars

I really liked this product. I used it as a filling for a sponge cake. It was easy to use and the flavour was very good. Also I have piped it into cupcakes for the freezer. I have yet to discover if it freezes! I didn't see anything on the package referring to freezing. However I shall be buying it again.

Good flavour, but too hard/not spreadable

3 stars

Not at all runny, in fact too hard to spread on freshly baked cake (unless you wanted to lay “slices” in between two layers of cake, I don’t think so). I probably wouldn’t buy this again, as part of the reason for buying it in the first place was also because I had actually wanted it to be a bit runny, to try as a sort of topping over ice cream, but it didn’t work as it was far too hard, and also quite acidy. It did have a good flavour though, but as said above, it certainly was not spreadable, so I could not even use it in a cake. I would have preferred a slightly runnier consistency as most reviews testified it was. Sorry, not for me, it’s also very expensive for what it is. Only 3 stars I’m afraid

Not for me

2 stars

No not for me, Found this a weird choice of flavour for a sponge cake icing also thought it was too sweet and also quite runny.

lovely taste

4 stars

great taste but a little runny in texture, wasn't the best for piping

