Fish Said Fred 2 Asc Sea Bream Fillets 180G

- 2 defrosted sea bream fillets
- Boatloads of recipes at fishsaidfred.com
- I'm Fred and I've worked with fish every day for the last 30 years. I started by supplying lobsters to posh restaurants - but these days it's all about responsibly sourced seafood at honest prices. Well, the good stuff is far too tasty to save for special. Whether it's a lemony pasta topped with sea bass and parsley, or a super-quick curry with some nice chunks of cod, this is everyday fish that'll make your week.
- Fred
- ASC - Farmed Responsibly ASC™ Certified, ASC-C-02135, This fish comes from a farm that has been independently certified to the ASC's standard for responsibly farmed seafood. www.asc-aqua.org
- Lovely with sautéed spuds or just whack in a curry
- Pack size: 180G
Ingredients
Sea Bream (Sparus aurata) (Fish)
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
For use-by date see front of pack. Keep in the fridge, below 5°C. Once opened, cook and eat within one day. Don't eat after the use-by date. This fish has been frozen and carefully defrosted, but it's perfectly fine to freeze it one more time at home. If you plan to freeze it, do so ASAP and always before the use-by date. Don't refreeze once defrosted.
Cooking Instructions
Shallow Fry
Instructions: In 6 mins
1 Remove all packaging. Heat 1 tbsp of oil in a frying pan over a medium heat.
2 Place your fillets in the pan, skin-side down, and cook for 3 mins.
3 Flip, cook for 3 mins on the other side, then serve.
4 Make sure your fish is piping hot and don't reheat.
Cookers along with the thickness of the fish can vary a bit - this is just a guide.
Produce of
Packed in the UK with sea bream farmed in Turkey
Preparation and Usage
- Eat within a month and defrost thoroughly before cooking. Always cook fully before serving.
Number of uses
This pack contains on average two 76g servings when pan fried
Warnings
- Careful! Bones can occasionally 'slip through the net'. So be sure to double-check.
Name and address
- Fish Said Fred,
- 48 Cox Lane,
- Chessington,
- KT9 1TW.
Return to
- Get in touch: hello@fishsaidfred.com
Net Contents
180g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Pan Fried Per 100g
|Energy (kJ)
|851
|Energy (kcal)
|204
|Fat (g)
|11.9
|of which saturates (g)
|2.4
|Carbohydrate (g)
|0.2
|of which sugars (g)
|0.1
|Fibre (g)
|0.5
|Protein (g)
|23.7
|Salt (g)
|0.11
|Omega (mg) 3*
|1226
|-
|*Omega 3 contains 959 mg DHA and 267 mg EPA
|-
Safety information
