Go Cat Junior Dry Cat Food Chicken Milk & Vegetable 750G

5 Promises From the day you brought your cat into your home, you made a commitment. The promise to care for them, feed them right and help them live a happy and healthy life and bring daily happiness to your home. With several decades of experience and expertise, Go-Cat® has been nourishing happy and healthy cats for generations with its tasty and quality food for every day. With that honour comes great responsibility. And just like you, all of us at Go-Cat® do our utmost to do what we say. For your cat, and for you. 5 promises because we care: Nutrition: 100% complete and balanced nutrition and delicious goodness, with a blend of animal and plant-based proteins Quality: we carry out hundreds of daily checks throughout our production process Expertise: developed by Purina nutritionists Traceability: made with high quality ingredients carefully- selected from known and trusted suppliers 2025 Commitment: we are committed to 100% recyclable or reusable packaging by 2025 Go-Cat® Kitten is a recipe specially formulated for the healthy development of your kitten with all nutrients he needs to give him a great start to a life full of happiness. It is also suitable for pregnant or lactating cats. Specially formulated for kittens up to 1 year Formulated with quality protein to help support a healthy growth Vitamins and minerals to help his teeth and bones grow strong Vitamin E to help support his natural defences Taurine to help promote a healthy heart and good eyesight

We have started this transition to regenerative agriculture with cereal farmers. Regenerative agriculture is an approach to farming that aims to help protect soil health, restore farmland and its ecosystem. For more variety or enjoyment, for a good start in life or young at heart cats, for those staying inside or those running outside, Go-Cat® has a specific product. Discover our range: Indoor, Kitten, Senior Discover our journey to support regenerative agriculture

No Artificial Colours, Flavourings or Preservatives

Cereals, Meat and Animal Derivatives (20%, of which 2% Chicken and 2% Turkey in Y-Shape Kibbles*), Vegetable Protein Extracts, Oils and Fats, Fish and Fish Derivatives, Vegetables (0.9% Dehydrated Vegetables equivalent to 4% Rehydrated Vegetables in Y-shape Kibbles**), Minerals, Yeasts, Milk and Milk Derivatives (0.7% Skimmed Milk Powder equivalent 4% Rehydrated Skimmed Milk in round shape Kibble ***), * Total Content in Product: 1.8% Chicken and 1.8% Turkey, ** Total Content in Product: 3.9% Rehydrated Vegetables, *** Total Content in Product: 0.26% Rehydrated Skimmed Milk, Typical Product Composition: Y-shape Kibbles 90%; round shape Kibbles 10%

Daily Feeding (Animal age): 6-12 Weeks, Quantity to Provide Dry Alone (g/day): 50-70g in 2-3 meals* Daily Feeding (Animal age): 3-6 Months, Quantity to Provide Dry Alone (g/day): 70-80g in 2-3 meals* Daily Feeding (Animal age): 6-12 Months, Quantity to Provide Dry Alone (g/day): 80g in 2 meals* Daily Feeding (Animal age): Pregnant cat, Quantity to Provide Dry Alone (g/day): 80g-90g** For a 4kg cat* or ad libitum Daily Feeding (Animal age): Nursing cat, Quantity to Provide Dry Alone (g/day): 120-240g** For a 4kg cat* or ad libitum *Product should be mixed with water to make eating easier. Increase the quantity as the kitten starts to eat more and reduce the quantity of water added when kitten is able to eat the food alone. Each kitten is different, depending on the kitten activity level and body condition, food amounts and/or time allowed to eat may need to be adjusted. Also suitable for pregnant and nursing cats. **Increase gradually the amount of food given during gestation/ lactation Sufficient everyday consumption of water is essential for the health of your pet. Fresh, clean drinking water should always be available. Should be introduced at 3 to 4 weeks of age.

