Tesco Organic Soft Apricots 200G

£2.50
£12.50/kg

Typical values per 100g: Energy 787kJ / 186kcal

Product Description

  • Partially rehydrated dried organic pitted apricots.
  • Partially rehydrated for a softer texture, naturally dark in colour
  • Pack size: 200G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Partially rehydrated dried organic pitted apricots.

Number of uses

approx. 6 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove {s} stones, some may remain..

Recycling info

Bag. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

200g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 30g
Energy787kJ / 186kcal236kJ / 56kcal
Fat0.6g0.2g
Saturates0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate36.5g11.0g
Sugars36.5g11.0g
Fibre9.5g2.9g
Protein4.0g1.2g
Salt0.04g0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove {s} stones, some may remain..

2 Reviews

Tasty apricots dried naturally by the sun!

5 stars

Apricots dried naturally by the sun! And without the sulphur dioxide applied before drying that keeps the apricots orange but tastes awful! Great to see this in stock again. It would be great if they were a little cheaper, but I could say that about most things these days! These are worth paying a bit extra for the quality and taste though. I'd be happy if they came in a bigger pack size too. I eat a few of them at a time as a snack with walnuts and some dark chocolate, or chop into home-made porridge.

Looked like prunes!

1 stars

Thought these were prunes! They looked like prunes, brown and shrunken. Tasted just pure sugar. Thoroughly nasty - even the chickens left them!

