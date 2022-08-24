Tesco Organic Soft Apricots 200G

Tasty apricots dried naturally by the sun!
Apricots dried naturally by the sun! And without the sulphur dioxide applied before drying that keeps the apricots orange but tastes awful! Great to see this in stock again. It would be great if they were a little cheaper, but I could say that about most things these days! These are worth paying a bit extra for the quality and taste though. I'd be happy if they came in a bigger pack size too. I eat a few of them at a time as a snack with walnuts and some dark chocolate, or chop into home-made porridge.
Looked like prunes!
Thought these were prunes! They looked like prunes, brown and shrunken. Tasted just pure sugar. Thoroughly nasty - even the chickens left them!