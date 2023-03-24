We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Lily's Kitchen Cat Tasty Cuts Mixed Multipack 8X85g

Lily's Kitchen Cat Tasty Cuts Mixed Multipack 8X85g

£9.00

£13.24/kg

Lily's Kitchen Cat Tasty Cuts Mixed Multipack 8X85gLike Cats We Don't Take Things Lying Down (Oh, Okay Kitty You Do You)If your cats knows that your pot on the sofa is better suited to them, they'll go for it. Thought breakfast was best served at 9am? Kitty's here with a crack of dawn lesson or two. So when we learned that most cat food doesn't cut the mustard, we went full on cat and did the absurd - we made complete, natural recipes made with proper meat.Rogue, We Know, that's Just How We Roll (But Don't Touch Our Tummies)So cats, joins us in the rebellion. Raise a paw, twirl your tail and give us your best resting nap face (just the latter? Okay, don't worry, we've got you). All you really need to do is tuck in - see, told you it was good.Rebel Beyond the Claws
We're on a mission to change the way cats eat. So we've taken the chunky texture that cats love so much, but instead, we've used proper meat and natural ingredients to create our Tasty Cuts in Gravy range. With no added sugars in sight, we present grain-free recipes that might even have your cat, dare we say it, jogging to their food bowl. And not sure about yours, but it takes a lot for our cats to exert themselves like that.It's also complete, which means this food has everything your cat needs - no not all cat food does. So cats, join us in the rebellion. Say no to rubbish food full of cheap fillers, and yes to food made with proper meat and fish.
At Lily's Kitchen we believe pets are family. That's why our mission is to inspire pet parents everywhere to feed their furry family proper food. What's proper food you ask? Delicious, complete recipes packed full of freshly prepared, nutritious natural ingredients. Proper food is food you can trust, labelled honestly, made by people who care. We think cats and dogs need proper food to live healthy, happy lives doing what they do best; ruling the roost and drooling on your freshly mopped floor. Lily's Kitchen is proud to be the first pet food maker to certify as a B Corp, using business as a force for good.
Box - RecycleRinse - Can - Recycle
By Appointment to HRH The Prince of Wales Manufacture of Pet Food Lily's Kitchen Ltd London
Delicious cuts in a sumptuous gravyMade with proper meat and fishNatural ingredientsNo added sugarsGrain-free recipeComplete and Balanced Recipe
Pack size: 680G
No added sugars

Produce of

Made in the EU

Net Contents

8 x 85g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Feeding Instructions: Food should be served at room temperature. Always ensure your cat has a supply of fresh water. Store in a has a supply of fresh water.24H Daily Feeding Guidelines1-2kg, 75g-195g3-4kg, 155g-310g5-6kg, 215g-410g

2x Chicken2x Chicken & Salmon2x Ocean Fish2x Beef

Ingredients

53% Freshly Prepared: Beef 26%, Chicken 22%, Pork 5%, Gravy, Minerals

Storage

Store in a cool dry place, once opened, refrigerate and use within 2 days. For Best Before / Batch Number see base of box.

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAnalytical constituents
Crude protein9.5%
Crude fat4.5%
Crude fibres0.1%
Crude ash2%
Moisture82%
Energy85 kcal/100g
Vitamin D390IU
Taurine200mg
Manganese (as Manganese Chelate of Glycine Hydrate)2.1mg
Zinc (as Zinc Chelate of Glycine Hydrate)10mg
Additives (per kg):-
Nutritional additives:-

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

