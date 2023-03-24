Lily's Kitchen Cat Tasty Cuts Mixed Multipack 8X85g Like Cats We Don't Take Things Lying Down (Oh, Okay Kitty You Do You) If your cats knows that your pot on the sofa is better suited to them, they'll go for it. Thought breakfast was best served at 9am? Kitty's here with a crack of dawn lesson or two. So when we learned that most cat food doesn't cut the mustard, we went full on cat and did the absurd - we made complete, natural recipes made with proper meat. Rogue, We Know, that's Just How We Roll (But Don't Touch Our Tummies) So cats, joins us in the rebellion. Raise a paw, twirl your tail and give us your best resting nap face (just the latter? Okay, don't worry, we've got you). All you really need to do is tuck in - see, told you it was good. Rebel Beyond the Claws

We're on a mission to change the way cats eat. So we've taken the chunky texture that cats love so much, but instead, we've used proper meat and natural ingredients to create our Tasty Cuts in Gravy range. With no added sugars in sight, we present grain-free recipes that might even have your cat, dare we say it, jogging to their food bowl. And not sure about yours, but it takes a lot for our cats to exert themselves like that. It's also complete, which means this food has everything your cat needs - no not all cat food does. So cats, join us in the rebellion. Say no to rubbish food full of cheap fillers, and yes to food made with proper meat and fish.

At Lily's Kitchen we believe pets are family. That's why our mission is to inspire pet parents everywhere to feed their furry family proper food. What's proper food you ask? Delicious, complete recipes packed full of freshly prepared, nutritious natural ingredients. Proper food is food you can trust, labelled honestly, made by people who care. We think cats and dogs need proper food to live healthy, happy lives doing what they do best; ruling the roost and drooling on your freshly mopped floor. Lily's Kitchen is proud to be the first pet food maker to certify as a B Corp, using business as a force for good.

Delicious cuts in a sumptuous gravy Made with proper meat and fish Natural ingredients No added sugars Grain-free recipe Complete and Balanced Recipe

Pack size: 680G

No added sugars

Made in the EU

8 x 85g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Feeding Instructions: Food should be served at room temperature. Always ensure your cat has a supply of fresh water. Store in a has a supply of fresh water. 24H Daily Feeding Guidelines 1-2kg, 75g-195g 3-4kg, 155g-310g 5-6kg, 215g-410g