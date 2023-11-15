We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
Lily's Kitchen Cat Shredded Fillets Multipack 8X70g

Lily's Kitchen Cat Shredded Fillets Multipack 8X70g

5(1)
Write a review

£10.20

£18.21/kg

Lily's Kitchen Cat Shredded Fillets Multipack 8X70gLike Cats We Don't Take Things Lying Down (Oh, Okay Kitty You Do You)If your cats knows that your pot on the sofa is better suited to them, they'll go for it. Thought breakfast was best served at 9am? Kitty's here with a crack of dawn lesson or two. So when we learned that most cat food doesn't cut the mustard, we went full on cat and did the absurd - we made complete, natural recipes made with proper meat.Rogue, We Know, that's Just How We Roll (But Don't Touch Our Tummies)So cats, joins us in the rebellion. Raise a paw, twirl your tail and give us your best resting nap face (just the latter? Okay, don't worry, we've got you). All you really need to do is tuck in - see, told you it was good.Rebel Beyond the Claws
We've gone completely rogue (also known as 100% cat) and cooked up something that even the most independent feline will get off the sofa for. We're talking sumptuous shredded chicken nestled in a delicious broth, with a choice of additional mussels, ham, or our fish variety - Tuna with Salmon. Best of all, these recipes are made with natural ingredients, no added sugars (rare for cat food, we know) and of course, no grains.It's also complete, which means this food has everything your cat needs - no not all cat food does. But our cats inspire us to do great things on their behalf. Whiskered Einsteins. So make good choices (unless you aren't attached to that plant pot).
At Lily's Kitchen we believe pets are family. That's why our mission is to inspire pet parents everywhere to feed their furry family proper food. What's proper food you ask? Delicious, complete recipes packed full of freshly prepared, nutritious natural ingredients. Proper food is food you can trust, labelled honestly, made by people who care. We think cats and dogs need proper food to live healthy, happy lives doing what they do best; ruling the roost and drooling on your freshly mopped floor. Lily's Kitchen is proud to be the first pet food maker to certify as a B Corp, using business as a force for good.
Box - RecycleRinse - Can - Recycle
By Appointment to HRH The Prince of Wales Manufacture of Pet Food Lily's Kitchen Ltd London
Delicious shredded textureMade with proper meat and fishNatural ingredientsNo added sugarsGrain-free recipeComplete and Balanced RecipeMultipack 70g x 8
Pack size: 560G
No added sugars

Produce of

Product of Thailand

Net Contents

8 x 70g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Serve at room temperature with a bowl of fresh water nearby.24H Feeding Guidelines1-2kg, 75g - 230g3-4kg, 155g - 365g5-6kg, 220g - 475g

Delicious shredded textureMade with proper meat and fishNatural ingredientsNo added sugarsGrain-free recipeComplete and Balanced RecipeMultipack 70g x 8
2x Simply Chicken2x Chicken & Ham2x Chicken & Mussels2x Tuna & Salmon

Ingredients

48% Freshly Prepared: Chicken 45%, Mussels 3%, Chicken Broth 47%, Sunflower Oil, Minerals, Tapioca, Tuna Oil

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, refrigerate and use within 2 days. For best before date & batch number see base of box.

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAnalytical constituents
Crude protein10%
Crude fat3.6%
Crude fibres0.1%
Crude ash1.5%
Moisture83%
Energy78 kcal/100g
Taurine600mg
Vitamin E30mg
Iron (as Iron (II) Chelate of Glycine Hydrate)24mg
Zinc (as Zinc Chelate of Glycine Hydrate)17.5mg
Manganese (as Manganese Chelate of Glycine Hydrate)3mg
Iodine (as Potassium Iodide)0.72mg
Copper (as Copper (II) Chelate of Glycine Hydrate)1.5mg
Additives (per kg):-
Vitamins:-
Trace Elements:-
Technological additives:-
Guar Gum-

View all Wet Cat Food

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here