Lily's Kitchen Cat Shredded Fillets Multipack 8X70g Like Cats We Don't Take Things Lying Down (Oh, Okay Kitty You Do You) If your cats knows that your pot on the sofa is better suited to them, they'll go for it. Thought breakfast was best served at 9am? Kitty's here with a crack of dawn lesson or two. So when we learned that most cat food doesn't cut the mustard, we went full on cat and did the absurd - we made complete, natural recipes made with proper meat. Rogue, We Know, that's Just How We Roll (But Don't Touch Our Tummies) So cats, joins us in the rebellion. Raise a paw, twirl your tail and give us your best resting nap face (just the latter? Okay, don't worry, we've got you). All you really need to do is tuck in - see, told you it was good. Rebel Beyond the Claws

We've gone completely rogue (also known as 100% cat) and cooked up something that even the most independent feline will get off the sofa for. We're talking sumptuous shredded chicken nestled in a delicious broth, with a choice of additional mussels, ham, or our fish variety - Tuna with Salmon. Best of all, these recipes are made with natural ingredients, no added sugars (rare for cat food, we know) and of course, no grains. It's also complete, which means this food has everything your cat needs - no not all cat food does. But our cats inspire us to do great things on their behalf. Whiskered Einsteins. So make good choices (unless you aren't attached to that plant pot).

At Lily's Kitchen we believe pets are family. That's why our mission is to inspire pet parents everywhere to feed their furry family proper food. What's proper food you ask? Delicious, complete recipes packed full of freshly prepared, nutritious natural ingredients. Proper food is food you can trust, labelled honestly, made by people who care. We think cats and dogs need proper food to live healthy, happy lives doing what they do best; ruling the roost and drooling on your freshly mopped floor. Lily's Kitchen is proud to be the first pet food maker to certify as a B Corp, using business as a force for good.

Box - Recycle Rinse - Can - Recycle

Delicious shredded texture Made with proper meat and fish Natural ingredients No added sugars Grain-free recipe Complete and Balanced Recipe Multipack 70g x 8

Pack size: 560G

Product of Thailand

8 x 70g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Serve at room temperature with a bowl of fresh water nearby. 24H Feeding Guidelines 1-2kg, 75g - 230g 3-4kg, 155g - 365g 5-6kg, 220g - 475g