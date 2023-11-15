Lily's Kitchen Cat Shredded Fillets Multipack 8X70g

Lily's Kitchen Cat Shredded Fillets Multipack 8X70gLike Cats We Don't Take Things Lying Down (Oh, Okay Kitty You Do You)If your cats knows that your pot on the sofa is better suited to them, they'll go for it. Thought breakfast was best served at 9am? Kitty's here with a crack of dawn lesson or two. So when we learned that most cat food doesn't cut the mustard, we went full on cat and did the absurd - we made complete, natural recipes made with proper meat.Rogue, We Know, that's Just How We Roll (But Don't Touch Our Tummies)So cats, joins us in the rebellion. Raise a paw, twirl your tail and give us your best resting nap face (just the latter? Okay, don't worry, we've got you). All you really need to do is tuck in - see, told you it was good.Rebel Beyond the Claws
We've gone completely rogue (also known as 100% cat) and cooked up something that even the most independent feline will get off the sofa for. We're talking sumptuous shredded chicken nestled in a delicious broth, with a choice of additional mussels, ham, or our fish variety - Tuna with Salmon. Best of all, these recipes are made with natural ingredients, no added sugars (rare for cat food, we know) and of course, no grains.It's also complete, which means this food has everything your cat needs - no not all cat food does. But our cats inspire us to do great things on their behalf. Whiskered Einsteins. So make good choices (unless you aren't attached to that plant pot).
At Lily's Kitchen we believe pets are family. That's why our mission is to inspire pet parents everywhere to feed their furry family proper food. What's proper food you ask? Delicious, complete recipes packed full of freshly prepared, nutritious natural ingredients. Proper food is food you can trust, labelled honestly, made by people who care. We think cats and dogs need proper food to live healthy, happy lives doing what they do best; ruling the roost and drooling on your freshly mopped floor. Lily's Kitchen is proud to be the first pet food maker to certify as a B Corp, using business as a force for good.
Box - RecycleRinse - Can - Recycle
By Appointment to HRH The Prince of Wales Manufacture of Pet Food Lily's Kitchen Ltd London
Delicious shredded textureMade with proper meat and fishNatural ingredientsNo added sugarsGrain-free recipeComplete and Balanced RecipeMultipack 70g x 8
Pack size: 560G
No added sugars
Produce of
Product of Thailand
Net Contents
8 x 70g ℮
Preparation and Usage
Serve at room temperature with a bowl of fresh water nearby.24H Feeding Guidelines1-2kg, 75g - 230g3-4kg, 155g - 365g5-6kg, 220g - 475g
2x Simply Chicken2x Chicken & Ham2x Chicken & Mussels2x Tuna & Salmon
Ingredients
48% Freshly Prepared: Chicken 45%, Mussels 3%, Chicken Broth 47%, Sunflower Oil, Minerals, Tapioca, Tuna Oil
Storage
Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, refrigerate and use within 2 days. For best before date & batch number see base of box.
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Analytical constituents
|Crude protein
|10%
|Crude fat
|3.6%
|Crude fibres
|0.1%
|Crude ash
|1.5%
|Moisture
|83%
|Energy
|78 kcal/100g
|Taurine
|600mg
|Vitamin E
|30mg
|Iron (as Iron (II) Chelate of Glycine Hydrate)
|24mg
|Zinc (as Zinc Chelate of Glycine Hydrate)
|17.5mg
|Manganese (as Manganese Chelate of Glycine Hydrate)
|3mg
|Iodine (as Potassium Iodide)
|0.72mg
|Copper (as Copper (II) Chelate of Glycine Hydrate)
|1.5mg
|Additives (per kg):
|-
|Vitamins:
|-
|Trace Elements:
|-
|Technological additives:
|-
|Guar Gum
|-
Ingredients
50% Freshly Prepared Chicken, Chicken Broth 45%, Sunflower Oil, Minerals, Tapioca, Tuna Oil
Storage
Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, refrigerate and use within 2 days. For best before date & batch number see base of box.
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Analytical constituents
|Crude protein
|10.5%
|Crude fat
|2%
|Crude fibres
|0.1%
|Crude ash
|1.5%
|Moisture
|83.5%
|Energy
|70 kcal/100g
|Taurine
|600mg
|Vitamin E
|30mg
|Iron (as Iron (II) Chelate of Glycine Hydrate)
|24mg
|Zinc (as Zinc Chelate of Glycine Hydrate)
|17.5mg
|Manganese (as Manganese Chelate of Glycine Hydrate)
|3mg
|Iodine (as Potassium Iodide)
|0.72mg
|Copper (as Copper (II) Chelate of Glycine Hydrate)
|1.5mg
|Additives (per kg):
|-
|Vitamins:
|-
|Trace Elements:
|-
|Technological additives:
|-
|Guar Gum
|-
Ingredients
51% Freshly Prepared: Tuna 47%, Salmon 4%, Tuna Broth 47%, Sunflower Oil, Minerals, Tapioca, Tuna Oil
Storage
Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, refrigerate and use within 2 days. For best before date & batch number see base of box.
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Analytical constituents
|Crude protein
|11.5%
|Crude fat
|3.5%
|Crude fibres
|0.1%
|Crude ash
|2%
|Moisture
|82%
|Energy
|81 kcal/100g
|Taurine
|600mg
|Vitamin E
|30mg
|Iron (as Iron (II) Chelate of Glycine Hydrate)
|24mg
|Zinc (as Zinc Chelate of Glycine Hydrate)
|17.5mg
|Manganese (as Manganese Chelate of Glycine Hydrate)
|3mg
|Iodine (as Potassium Iodide)
|0.72mg
|Copper (as Copper (II) Chelate of Glycine Hydrate)
|1.5mg
|Additives (per kg):
|-
|Vitamins:
|-
|Trace Elements:
|-
|Technological additives:
|-
|Guar Gum
|-
Ingredients
48% Freshly Prepared: Chicken 45%, Ham 3%, Chicken Broth 47%, Sunflower Oil, Minerals, Tapioca, Tuna Oil
Storage
Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, refrigerate and use within 2 days. For best before date & batch number see base of box.
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Analytical constituents
|Crude protein
|10%
|Crude fat
|4%
|Crude fibres
|0.1%
|Crude ash
|1.5%
|Moisture
|83%
|Energy
|80 kcal/100g
|Taurine
|600mg
|Vitamin E
|30mg
|Iron (as Iron (II) Chelate of Glycine Hydrate)
|24mg
|Zinc (as Zinc Chelate of Glycine Hydrate)
|17.5mg
|Manganese (as Manganese Chelate of Glycine Hydrate)
|3mg
|Iodine (as Potassium Iodide)
|0.72mg
|Copper (as Copper (II) Chelate of Glycine Hydrate)
|1.5mg
|Additives (per kg):
|-
|Vitamins:
|-
|Trace Elements:
|-
|Technological additives:
|-
|Guar Gum
|-