Tesco Finest Truffle Infused Iberico Cheese 150G

Don’t bother
A pretty bland tasting cheese - even the truffle wasn’t enough to make it interesting.
Very nice.
Savoury Earthy Heaven
Taste: nutty with hint of smoky barbecue. Texture: smooth melts in your mouth. Overall: no wonder truffles are so highly prized – this tastes like Ambrosia of the gods. Civilisation itself has peaked with the manufacture of this cheese.
Delicious
Love this cheese. It has a delicious umami, truffle kick. If you like truffles try the cheese. If you don`t, are not sure or never tried them, try this cheese. As part of Tesco's fantastic offering of cheeses this is a star.
Awful
Didn’t like it at all neither did my guests. Threw it away
I am literally addicted to this cheese. I don’t use it for anything specific I just eat it straight up
Dreadful
Strange taste very hard and rubbery. Did not like it at all
Favourite new cheese
Tastes delicious and melts perfectly onto a pizza or on top of lasange. Also goes lovely on a cracker.