We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Finest Truffle Infused Iberico Cheese 150G

3.5(8)Write a review
Tesco Finest Truffle Infused Iberico Cheese 150G
£ 2.75
£18.34/kg
Clubcard Price

Per 30g

Energy
578kJ
140kcal
7%of the reference intake
Fat
12.0g

high

17%of the reference intake
Saturates
8.4g

high

42%of the reference intake
Sugars
0g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.36g

medium

6%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1926kJ / 465kcal

Product Description

  • Full fat hard cheese made from pasteurised cow's, goat's and sheep's milk, with a mushroom and truffle flavoured mix.
  • Made in La Mancha region of Spain. By our cheesemaker Quesos Rocinante. SWEET & EARTHY * A distinctive aged cheese, infused with black truffle for a decadent flavour experience. PRODUCED IN SPAIN
  • Pack size: 150G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Iberico Full Fat Hard Cheese [Full Fat Hard Cheese (Milk), Stabiliser (Calcium Chloride)], Truffle Flavoured Mix [Mushroom, Corn Oil, Truffle Extract, Black Truffle, Salt, Flavourings, Dried Porcini Mushroom, Dried Potato, Garlic Powder], Flavouring.

Inedible Rind Only: Preservatives (Natamycin).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 5 days and by date shown.

Produce of

Made using EU milk and Italian black truffle.

Number of uses

5 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: The rind on the cheese is not edible.

Recycling info

Film. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

150g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 30g
Energy1926kJ / 465kcal578kJ / 140kcal
Fat40.0g12.0g
Saturates28.0g8.4g
Carbohydrate0g0g
Sugars0g0g
Fibre0.5g0.2g
Protein26.0g7.8g
Salt1.19g0.36g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

Caution: The rind on the cheese is not edible.

View all Counter - Cheese

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

8 Reviews

Average of 3.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Don’t bother

2 stars

A pretty bland tasting cheese - even the truffle wasn’t enough to make it interesting.

Very nice.

4 stars

Very nice.

Savoury Earthy Heaven

5 stars

Taste: nutty with hint of smoky barbecue. Texture: smooth melts in your mouth. Overall: no wonder truffles are so highly prized – this tastes like Ambrosia of the gods. Civilisation itself has peaked with the manufacture of this cheese.

Delicious

5 stars

Love this cheese. It has a delicious umami, truffle kick. If you like truffles try the cheese. If you don`t, are not sure or never tried them, try this cheese. As part of Tesco's fantastic offering of cheeses this is a star.

Awful

1 stars

Didn’t like it at all neither did my guests. Threw it away

I am literally addicted to this cheese. I don’t us

5 stars

I am literally addicted to this cheese. I don’t use it for anything specific I just eat it straight up

Dreadful

1 stars

Strange taste very hard and rubbery. Did not like it at all

Favourite new cheese

5 stars

Tastes delicious and melts perfectly onto a pizza or on top of lasange. Also goes lovely on a cracker.

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here