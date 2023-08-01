We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Garnier Ultimate Blends Honey Treasures Shampoo Bar 60G

Garnier Ult/B Honey Treasures Shampoo Bar 60g
Garnier Ultimate Blends Honey Treasures Strengthening Shampoo Bar for damaged hair, prone to breakage94% plant-origin nourishing ingredients: the remaining 6% are not animal derived ingredients and guarantee the fragrance and an overall high-quality productJoin the shampoo revolution and try Garnier Ultimate Blends Honey Treasures Strengthening Shampoo Bar for damaged hair, prone to breakage. Our Honey Treasures Solid Shampoo Bar is blended with sustainably sourced ingredients, including Honey & Beeswax, to nourish and protect hair. The 97% biodegradable formula leaves hair nourished and protected from damage!
Join the Shampoo Revolution and try one of Garnier Ultimate Blends' Shampoo Bars: Full of care for your hair, with zero plastic waste for the planet! Each of our Solid Shampoo Bars comes in a 100% recyclable FSC cardboard box. Our Shampoo Bars are 94% plant-origin and have a 97% biodegradable formula to give you the most nourishing, foamy and fast rinse experience yet! Our Shampoo Bars have zero plastic waste to help improve both the environmental and social impact of plastic pollution.Goes well withUltimate Blends Honey Treasures Strengthening Conditioner 360ml
Our first solid Shampoo Bar, with zero plastic waste!Highly nourishing shampoo, easy to lather and fast rinse formula97% biodegradable formula with sustainably sourced Honey & BeeswaxLasts for up 2 months of useNo silicones for a natural feel
1244566 B, Sodium Cocoyl Isethionate, Hydrogenated Vegetable Oil, Sodium Coco-Sulfate, Aqua / Water, Polyglyceryl-4 Laurate, Glycerin, Hydroxypropyl Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, Parfum / Fragrance, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Acacia Decurrens Flower Cera / Acacia Decurrens Flower Wax, Helianthus Annuus Seed Cera / Sunflower Seed Wax, Mel / Honey, Cera Alba / Beeswax, Jojoba Esters, Tetrasodium Glutamate Diacetate, Polyglycerin-3, Coumarin, Limonene, Benzyl Alcohol, Benzyl Salicylate, (F.I.L C260713/1)

60g

How to use your Garnier Shampoo Bar:1) Wet your hair and your Shampoo Bar to make it foam2) Hold the Shampoo Bar to your hair and lather from roots to tips. Keep massaging into your hair and scalp until all hair is covered in an extra foamy lather - this shouldn't take too long!3) Rinse thoroughly4) Store your Bar in a dry place such as a box for best preservation5) Follow with Garnier Ultimate Blends Honey Treasures Conditioner to help strengthen and restore damaged hair6) Recycle your packaging
