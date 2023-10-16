We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Harpic Power Plus Citrus Toilet Cleaner 8 Tablets

Harpic Power Plus Citrus Toilet Cleaner 8 Tablets

Harpic Power Plus Citrus Toilet Cleaner 8 Tablets
Harpic Power Plus Tablets start working immediately to thoroughly clean under the waterline, without any need to scrub.
Deep cleaning without scrubbing, specially for cleaning of the u-bend100% limescale removalAttacks stains, Foaming action
Pack size: 200G

Ingredients

Contains: 5 - <15% Oxygen-based bleaching agents, <5% Non-ionic surfactants, anionic surfactants, perfume. Perfume contains citral and limonene.

Preparation and Usage

1. Wear suitable gloves when removing the protective wrapper. 2. Lift up the toilet seat and carefully drop the tablet(s) into your toilet bowl. 3. Leave for at least 20 minutes with the toilet seat in the upright position. For best results, follow the dosage guidelines. 4. Flush the toilet. 5. Replace the block when the blue colour disappears from your water.

