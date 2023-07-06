We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Alberto Balsam Raspberry Shampoo Bar 75G

4.5(64)
£2.95

£3.93/100g

Alberto Balsam Raspberry Shampoo Bar 75g
Want to try a shampoo that is great for the environment and for your hair? Then try Alberto Balsam Sunkissed Raspberry Shampoo Bar. Our first-ever shampoo bar lasts up to 70% more washes than your standard shampoo bottle*, is plastic-free and comes in 100% recyclable packaging. Containing 92% natural origin ingredients, such as argan oil and natural essential oils, our shampoo bar nourishes and moisturises hair and leaves it with a delicious raspberry scent that lasts for 24 hours. This hair shampoo bar is perfect for anyone wanting to be as kind to the planet as they are to their hair. And because it is a solid bar, it is perfect for weekends away and travelling. Discover more of the Alberto Balsam Shampoo Bar range and try our ‘Juicy Green Apple’ or ‘Coconut and Lychee’ fragrance too! How to use: 1. Wet the bar and rub between your hands, or directly onto wet hair for lather 2. Massage the lather from your scalp through to the ends of your hair 3. Rinse thoroughly and get ready to enjoy 24 hours of fruity fragrance 4. Store the bar away from a direct water stream or spray to make it last longer. Alberto Balsam has been providing excellent and affordable shampoos & conditioners for UK families for generations. Over the years, we've learnt to celebrate all the small things that make life beautiful. That's why we use delicious natural ingredients like raspberry, coconut and apple in our hair products to give you little moments of joy with their lovely fragrances. Hair smells as good as it feels. Our extensive range of fresh ‘n’ fruity hair care fragrances means that everyone in the family will be able to find their perfect Alberto Balsam scent for a fantastically fragrant in-wash experience and delicious smelling hair. The perfect family shampoo! *vs standard shampoo bottle of 250 ml
Alberto Balsam Sunkissed Raspberry Shampoo Bar is perfect for all hair typesOur first ever solid Shampoo Bar – 100% plastic free and packaged in 100% recyclable packOur raspberry shampoo bar provides 24 hours of delicious fruity fragranceHighly nourishing shampoo which includes argan oil and natural essential oilsLasts up to 70% more washes than your standard shampoo bottle*Easy to lather hair care formula packed with 92% natural origin ingredients
Pack size: 75G

Ingredients

‎Ingredients: Sodium Cocoyl Isethionate, Hydrogenated Vegetable Oil, Aqua, Polyglyceryl-4 Laurate, Glycerin, Parfum, Argania Spinosa Kernel Oil, Panthenol, Tetrasodium Gluamate Diacetate, Alumina, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Amyl Cinnamal, Citronellol, Limonene, Linalool, CI 17200, CI 73360, CI 77007

Produce of

United Kingdom

Net Contents

75g ℮

