Tesco Finest Ham Hock & Piccalilli Pate 125G

Product Description
- A coarse pork liver, pork fat and Wiltshire cured ham pâté with a piccalilli jelly.
- Pack size: 125G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Pork Liver (24%), Water, Pork Fat, Wiltshire Cured Ham (11%) [Pork, Salt, Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate)], Shallot, Tapioca Starch, Parsley, Sugar, White Wine Vinegar, Salt, Pork Gelatine, Gherkin, Onion, Maize Starch, Light Brown Soft Sugar, Tarragon, Spirit Vinegar, Gelling Agents (Agar, Locust Bean Gum), Mace, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Mustard Flour, White Pepper, Rapeseed Oil, Garlic Purée, Sunflower Oil, Nutmeg, Sea Salt, Turmeric, Cider Vinegar, Ginger Powder, Brown Mustard Seed, Coriander, Dextrose, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite), Concentrated Lemon Juice, Black Pepper.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Not suitable for freezing. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Produce of
Made using British pork.
Number of uses
3 Servings
Recycling info
Jar. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
125g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/3 of a jar (42g)
|Energy
|861kJ / 207kcal
|362kJ / 87kcal
|Fat
|15.1g
|6.3g
|Saturates
|5.2g
|2.2g
|Carbohydrate
|6.5g
|2.7g
|Sugars
|3.0g
|1.3g
|Fibre
|1.0g
|0.4g
|Protein
|10.8g
|4.5g
|Salt
|1.63g
|0.69g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
