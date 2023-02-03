Garnier Ultimate Blends Delicate Oat Shampoo Bar 60G

94% plant-origin nourishing ingredients: the remaining 6% are not animal derived ingredients and guarantee the fragrance and an overall high-quality product Join the shampoo revolution and try Garnier Ultimate Blends Delicate Oat Softening Shampoo Bar suitable for a Sensitive Scalp & Fragile Hair. Our Delicate Oat Solid Shampoo Bar is blended in a gentle recipe, with sustainably sourced ingredients, including Oat Milk & Rice Cream to nourish & soften hair. Our Softening Shampoo Bar is a 100% vegan formula*. The 97% biodegradable formula leaves hair nourished, shiny and healthy-looking!

Join the Shampoo Revolution and try one of Garnier Ultimate Blends' Shampoo Bars: Full of care for your hair, with zero plastic waste for the planet! Each of our Solid Shampoo Bars comes in a 100% recyclable FSC cardboard box. Our Shampoo Bars are 94% plant-origin and have a 97% biodegradable formula to give you the most nourishing, foamy and fast rinse experience yet! Our Shampoo Bars have zero plastic waste to help improve both the environmental and social impact of plastic pollution. Goes well with Ultimate Blends Delicate Oat Conditioner for a Sensitive Scalp & Fragile Hair 360ml

Garnier Ultimate Blends Delicate Oat Softening Shampoo Bar for sensitive scalp & fragile hair Our first solid Shampoo Bar, with zero plastic waste! Highly nourishing shampoo, easy to lather and fast rinse formula 97% biodegradable formula with sustainably sourced Oat Milk & Rice Cream Lasts for up 2 months of use Yes Vegan formula: No animal ingredients or by-products No silicones for a natural feel

Pack size: 60G

Ingredients

1244564, Sodium Cocoyl Isethionate, Hydrogenated Vegetable Oil, Sodium Coco-Sulfate, Aqua / Water, Polyglyceryl-4 Laurate, Glycerin, Hydroxypropyl Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, Parfum / Fragrance, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Avena Sativa Kernel Oil / Oat Kernel Oil, Oryza Sativa Starch / Rice Starch, Tetrasodium Glutamate Diacetate, Linalool, Coumarin, Benzyl Alcohol, (F.I.L C258406/1)

Net Contents

60g

Preparation and Usage