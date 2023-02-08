Teapigs Organic Cleanse Detox Tea 15S 45G
Product Description
- An organic green tea, herbal and spice infusion with natural flavourings
- Good to know
- We only use big, quality, whole leaves. No dust. Big leaf = Big flavour. Simple.
- 100% natural. No artificial flavourings.
- Our tea temples are plastic-free and nice and roomy.
- We give back to the communities that bring us our tea.
- Enjoy as a part of healthy diet and lifestyle.
- Ethical Tea Partnership
- Improving the lives of tea workers and their environment
- Kale smoothie, wheatgrass, 'avo' on everything... been there done them all. Now for the cleanest, greenest tea ever (in our opinion!). A winning combination of green tea, lemongrass, ginger, coconut and dandelion root which not only taste fab but will treat your body to the good ol' cleanse it deserves. Refreshing with a slight sweetness, this is delicious hot or cold.
- Louise
- FSC - FSC® Mix, Board, FSC® C101867
- EU Organic - DE-ÖKO-003, EU/Non-EU Agriculture
- Organic
- Great taste 2020
- Feel-Good Teas
- Big Leaf Big Flavour
- Pack size: 45G
Information
Ingredients
Organic Lemongrass (38.5%), Organic Ginger (19%), Organic Green Tea (9.5%), Organic Liquorice Root, Organic Coconut Pieces (7.5%), Organic Lemon Peel, Organic Dandelion Root (5%), Natural Flavouring, Organic Marigold Flowers, Natural Lemon Flavouring with other Natural Flavourings
Storage
Please keep me cool and dry until I'm finished.Best before: see back of pack.
Produce of
Packed in the EU
Preparation and Usage
- How we like it:
- 1 Temple per cup
- Boil to 100°C
- Brew for 3-5 mins
Number of uses
15 Count
Additives
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Name and address
- Packed for:
- Teapigs,
- 1 The Old Pumping Station,
- Pump Alley,
- Brentford,
- TW8 0AP,
Return to
- Want to get in touch?
- Louise the tea taster, louise@teapigs.co.uk
- Teapigs,
- 1 The Old Pumping Station,
- Pump Alley,
- Brentford,
- TW8 0AP,
- UK.
Net Contents
15 x 3g ℮
